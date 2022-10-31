Housing bodies sign letter calling for immediate benefits rise in line with inflation

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Key housing organisations from around the UK are among the signatories to an open letter calling on Rishi Sunak to urgently increase benefit payments in line with inflation amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The letter, published this week by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), warns that “benefits payments need to rise in line with inflation now, or low-income families may not be able to afford to pay rent or feed their children this winter”.
It asks the new prime minister to take immediate action rather than waiting until next April, as is customary.
More than 100 organisations have signed the letter, including sector bodies the National Housing Federation (NHF), Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and National Federation of ALMOs (NFA).
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Greater Manchester Housing Providers and PlaceShapers group of associations also signed the letter, as did the homelessness charities St Mungo’s, Centrepoint and Crisis.
Matthew Walker, the chair of PlaceShapers, said: “We call on the PM to increase benefits in line with inflation as soon as possible rather than waiting until April next year.”
Not doing so would be a “false economy”, he said.
“People on the lowest incomes are already disconnecting their gas or electricity and unable to afford to cook hot meals for themselves and their children,” Mr Walker said.
“High inflation is shrinking financial support to an unsustainable point [and] the consequences, such as increased homelessness and physical and mental ill-health, are placing additional strain on already-stretched public services.”
Earlier this year, Mr Sunak, who was the chancellor at the time, told parliament that benefits would be raised as usual in April 2023, in line with September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).
But this week, in a response to Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader in Westminster, the prime minister did not directly commit to doing so.
He told Mr Blackford that he had “always acted in a way to protect the most vulnerable” and would continue to do so.
A fiscal statement by the government originally scheduled for 31 October has been pushed back to 17 November.
The letter warned that if the government decides to raise benefits at the rate of earnings (just below 6%) rather than inflation, it would be “responsible for the biggest permanent real-terms cut to the basic rate of benefits in a single year”.
“Food prices are now rising faster than at any point since 1980 and bearing the brunt of this are low-income families,” the letter said. “Charities, trade unions, religious groups and other organisations are therefore now saying this uprating [in line with inflation] urgently needs to be brought forward to support households through the winter.”
Iain Porter, a senior policy advisor at the JRF, said the new government must show “it is as serious about protecting its citizens from harm as it is about calming the markets”.
Mr Porter added: “It can do this by moving quickly to take away a huge source of anxiety for millions and confirming that benefits will be uprated as soon as possible in line with September’s inflation rate of 10.1%.”
Polling by YouGov for the JRF earlier this month found that 61% of the public agreed benefits should go up in line with inflation, including half (49%) of 2019 Conservative voters.
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