Housing bodies sign letter calling for immediate benefits rise in line with inflation

The letter, published this week by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), warns that “benefits payments need to rise in line with inflation now, or low-income families may not be able to afford to pay rent or feed their children this winter”.

It asks the new prime minister to take immediate action rather than waiting until next April, as is customary.

More than 100 organisations have signed the letter, including sector bodies the National Housing Federation (NHF), Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and National Federation of ALMOs (NFA).

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Greater Manchester Housing Providers and PlaceShapers group of associations also signed the letter, as did the homelessness charities St Mungo’s, Centrepoint and Crisis.

Matthew Walker, the chair of PlaceShapers, said: “We call on the PM to increase benefits in line with inflation as soon as possible rather than waiting until April next year.”

Not doing so would be a “false economy”, he said.