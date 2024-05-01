Housing body calls for energy efficiency to be factored into social rents

In a report shared first with Inside Housing, The Housing Forum said the social rent formula should be updated so that tenants pay on average the same amount in total in rent and bills.

These ‘warm rents’ would mean tenants with high energy bills pay less rent, while those in more energy-efficient properties pay more.

Currently in England, 60% of social homes meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above. Tenants in a D-rated home face bills up to twice as high as those in a B-rated property.

The policy paper suggested the total cost of rent and bills should be “evened out” within four years, providing “a fairer deal for tenants”.