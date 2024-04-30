Protest group Housing Rebellion called on the London mayor to refurbish and fill empty homes and focus on social housing provision.

Campaigners criticised the “political consensus between the main parties” ahead of the city’s mayoral elections on Thursday 2 May, claiming that they are “only promising to promote more private housebuilding, amounting only to more polluting and unaffordable ‘luxury’ flats”.

“As private rents skyrocket and the government refuses to stop no-fault evictions, private renting has become completely unsustainable,” Housing Rebellion said.