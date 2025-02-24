Housing charities to survey renters across Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

“This project is an exciting opportunity for both organisations to join together to elevate tenant voices and to pinpoint areas for policy and practical improvements.

“Critically, it may also highlight areas where tenants in one jurisdiction might benefit from the learnings in the other.”

At least 1,000 renters are expected to participate in the survey.

John-Mark McCafferty, chief executive of Threshold, said the project is a “welcomed opportunity” to highlight the main challenges that are facing renters across both jurisdictions.

“The data gathered from this research will inform further advocacy work undertaken by both organisations to improve housing policy and legislation, ensuring that more private renters can stay in their homes,” he said.

Threshold and Housing Rights are calling on interested providers to tender for this project.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive launched its own tenant survey in January.