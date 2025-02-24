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Housing charities to survey renters across Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

News24.02.25by Grainne Cuffe

Two housing charities are set to survey private renters across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to understand their collective experiences and challenges.

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The all-island research project, called ‘Uniting Tenant Voices: A Catalyst for Change Across Ireland’, was commissioned by Threshold and Northern Irish charity Housing Rights.

It follows a €25,000 grant from the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Shared Island Civic Society Fund and will be the first time such a project will be actioned across both jurisdictions. 

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It aims to collect comparable data across the North and South, which does not currently exist, and to allow for the identification of common issues and trends to inform “real and impactful” change for renters.

The project aims to enable tenants and policymakers to come together to improve the rental experience in both jurisdictions.

Kate McCauley, chief executive of Housing Rights, said: “Both Housing Rights and Threshold have long track records of working to improve the housing outcomes of people renting privately across both jurisdictions. 

“This project is an exciting opportunity for both organisations to join together to elevate tenant voices and to pinpoint areas for policy and practical improvements. 

“Critically, it may also highlight areas where tenants in one jurisdiction might benefit from the learnings in the other.”

At least 1,000 renters are expected to participate in the survey.

John-Mark McCafferty, chief executive of Threshold, said the project is a “welcomed opportunity” to highlight the main challenges that are facing renters across both jurisdictions. 

“The data gathered from this research will inform further advocacy work undertaken by both organisations to improve housing policy and legislation, ensuring that more private renters can stay in their homes,” he said.  

Threshold and Housing Rights are calling on interested providers to tender for this project.  

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive launched its own tenant survey in January.

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Asset managementHousing ManagementNorthern IrelandPolicyRegulation and GovernanceTenant
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