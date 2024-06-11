Housing charity becomes registered provider after discovery it is not exempt from LHA cap

An update from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed The Whiteley Homes Trust’s (TWHT) new status in May.

TWHT, established in 1907, began the process of applying for registered status with the RSH in October 2022.

The charity said it did so after discovering that an assumption that TWHT had a special exemption to the capping of LHA rates – which it and Elmbridge Borough Council held for several decades – was not in fact the case.