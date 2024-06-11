Housing charity becomes registered provider after discovery it is not exempt from LHA cap

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A small housing charity for older people in the South East of England has become a registered provider after discovering it was not exempt from Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps.
An update from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed The Whiteley Homes Trust’s (TWHT) new status in May.
TWHT, established in 1907, began the process of applying for registered status with the RSH in October 2022.
The charity said it did so after discovering that an assumption that TWHT had a special exemption to the capping of LHA rates – which it and Elmbridge Borough Council held for several decades – was not in fact the case.
It was therefore mutually agreed to rectify the situation by 1 April 2024, it said.
TWHT, which will now be eligible for Homes England grants, said the registration will “further enforce the trust’s long-standing operational status” as a “charitable provider of housing to older people of limited financial means”.
It said that without the status, residents would become subject to a housing benefit cap from Elmbridge Council, introduced in April.
As a result, housing benefit would defer to LHA rates, which would create a shortfall between the housing benefit they receive, and the rental and service charge costs payable to the trust.
Rod Bennion, chair of TWHT, said: “The overriding objective of The Whiteley Homes Trust is to prioritise the best interests of our beneficiaries.
“When we discovered the need to formalise our status as a registered provider of social housing – and in agreement with Elmbridge Borough Council – we moved quickly in October 2022 to explain to residents the reasons for, and the benefits of, the registration.
“This would further safeguard their residency at Whiteley Village, in terms of their financial commitments.”
A spokesperson for Elmbridge Borough Council said it was “pleased” about the news.
They said the next stage for the council is to recalculate all residents’ benefit claims from 2 May 2024.
Richmond Council gained registered provider status in February as it aims to offer more temporary accommodation to tackle the capital’s homelessness crisis.
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