In an open letter to chancellor Rachel Reeves, Florence Eshalomi reiterated evidence provided to the committee that the government’s ambitions cannot be met without a “generational increase in social and affordable housing”.

Committee sessions have given Ms Eshalomi, who is also Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, evidence to suggest that the private sector is not ready to ramp up this delivery alone.

She said: “The chancellor must match the stated ambitions of the government in the Spending Review and bring forward a generational increase in affordable and social housing investment.

“This is critical if the government wants to meet its pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes in this parliament.”