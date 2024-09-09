Liverpool mayor launches plan for region to be centre of excellence for offsite construction

The ‘Future Homes LCR’ scheme, a public-private alliance that aims to accelerate the development of ultra low-carbon housing across the region, was revealed at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool earlier today.

It was marked with a specially constructed, two-storey zero-carbon house built on the waterfront using offsite construction methods.

The initiative brings together local experts in modular housing construction and national suppliers to support councils and social housing providers in addressing both housing shortages and labour challenges.

It is hoped the alliance will help the LCR meet its target of building 83,000 new homes by 2040.