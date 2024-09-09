Retrofit quality standards are ‘over the top’ for simple projects

Retrofit quality standards are “a bit over the top” for simple projects, a large contractor has said #UKhousing #HousingCommunitySummit

The standard covers end-to-end efficiency and attempts to minimise the risk of poorly executed and ineffective green upgrades.

However, he also told the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool that there was “a lot to like” about PAS 2035, which is the official framework for government-funded retrofits in England.

Carl Yale, regional refurbishment director at Lovell, argued that the PAS 2035 standard was overly complex for retrofit measures such as loft and cavity wall insulation.

Speaking at a panel on 9 September, Mr Yale said that for complex interventions such as solid wall insulation, “PAS is fantastic”.

However, he said: “If we’re just doing lofts and cavities and PV [photovoltaic solar panels], it’s a bit over the top.”

He said the standard includes “a lot of cost of compliance”, which he described as “a false economy” for simple upgrades.

He added that meeting PAS 2035 required “a lot of surveys, a lot of visits” to the homes, which could lead to “survey fatigue” for residents.

“Is there a middle ground?” he asked, suggesting that PAS 2035 might only be followed for certain measures.

Mr Yale also said that PAS 2035 was “subjective” and contractors and consultants interpret it differently. “It tells you what to do, but not necessarily how to do it,” he explained.