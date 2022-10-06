Housing completions in Scotland still below pre-COVID levels

The latest quarterly release shows that 20,767 homes across all tenures were built in the year to March 2022.

This was a 40 per cent increase on the previous year, after pandemic-related restrictions saw completions plummet by a third.

But despite this leap in new homes, the latest annual figure is still 6% below the 22,124 homes completed in the year before the pandemic to the end of March 2020.

Homes for Scotland (HFS), a trade body representing Scottish house builders, said the data shows that the industry still faces major challenges.