A survey of more than 2,600 public service workers in the UK commissioned by union Unison found that housing costs have increased for more than three in five workers (63%).

The report, titled Through the Roof, asked how many Unison members in different housing tenures spent 60% or more of their household income on accommodation.

A quarter of housing association tenants (25%) did so, and 24% of council tenants did so. Meanwhile, almost a third of private renters (32%) did so, and nearly one in five (19%) of those paying a mortgage did so.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of public service workers are struggling financially and cutting back on food and essentials.