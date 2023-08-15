You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
High rents and mortgage payments are a cause of major financial stress for nearly a third of public service workers such as cleaners, care staff and teaching assistants, a report has found.
A survey of more than 2,600 public service workers in the UK commissioned by union Unison found that housing costs have increased for more than three in five workers (63%).
The report, titled Through the Roof, asked how many Unison members in different housing tenures spent 60% or more of their household income on accommodation.
A quarter of housing association tenants (25%) did so, and 24% of council tenants did so. Meanwhile, almost a third of private renters (32%) did so, and nearly one in five (19%) of those paying a mortgage did so.
Nearly a quarter (23%) of public service workers are struggling financially and cutting back on food and essentials.
More than one in 20 members (6%) who responded were relying on food banks to feed their family.
Those in social housing are most likely to say that they have missed a housing payment, with 10% of council tenants and 9% of those in housing association accommodation reporting this. This compares with 4% of private tenants and 2% of those making mortgage payments. Social tenants are also the group most likely to be in arrears, where the pattern is very similar to that for missed payments.
Workers in the NHS, social care and local authority schools are among those worst affected, according to the findings.
The union said that high housing costs have forced some service staff to live a long distance from their workplace. More than one in 10 (12%) believe they are living too far from work but cannot afford to move closer.
Overcrowding is highest among those living in social housing, with 14% of those living in housing association properties and 12% living in council properties stating that some children/family members have to share a room. Among private tenants, 8% are overcrowded.
The report urged the government to invest to increase the supply of all types of housing but especially social housing, and to allow councils to retain all the money they receive from property sales.
Mike Short, head of local government at Unison, said: “Housing costs are driving up poverty among public service workers and their families.
“It’s unacceptable that cleaners, care staff and other frontline employees are at risk of destitution and forced to live in overcrowded, poor-quality homes far from their place of work.
“The government must take action including boosting wages for public service workers so they can afford decent housing.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories