Housing crisis in Wales risks government’s plan to become ‘nation of sanctuary’

Housing Justice Cymru said the current housing crisis will derail the Welsh government’s goal of becoming a “nation of sanctuary” #UKhousing

The schemes have provided housing solutions for people affected by the wars in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. However, very few have been engaged in finding housing solutions for people from countries outside of these schemes, according to the report.

A new report, called We can’t be a nation of sanctuary without housing, found that 86% of housing associations in Wales had supported councils through the UK government’s resettlement schemes.

The charity has called on the government to work with charities, local government and housing associations to prevent people seeking sanctuary in the country from becoming homeless.

The report was based on interviews with 35 housing associations across Wales. According to Housing Justice, housing associations are best placed to support the housing element of the ‘nation of sanctuary’ goals, as opposed to the private rented sector.

The nation of sanctuary plan was first set out in 2019. Key issues for the initiative included making sure all refugees and asylum seekers having access to health, education, advocacy and integration support.

While all landlords interviewed said they support the government’s aim, all said they had a “deep concern” about the general level of homelessness that now exists across Wales.

According to the report, when asked what stands in the way of a housing association doing more to help, one interviewee said there was “just not enough housing”.

It also highlighted how “people are still in hotels post-pandemic. There is no move-on. The majority are single people, but some are families. We’re supporting one family where there’s three people in one room”.

Housing associations said they were happy to support the achievement of becoming a nation of sanctuary, but this was dependent on whether their local authority wanted them to, the government being supportive of them contributing and whether their engagement was sustainable financially.

Nicola Evans, director of Housing Justice, said: “Many interviewees told us that councils are generally looking to the private rented sector to provide accommodation for most people seeking sanctuary in Wales.