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Housing disrepair, diversity, rising costs of heating – our round-up of what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Insight26.01.22by Jess Mccabe

This month, #UKhousing Twitter has been talking about disrepair, the rising cost of heating for tenants, diversity in housing jobs, and more

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LinkedIn IHHousing disrepair, diversity, rising costs of heating – @insidehousing’s round-up of what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month
  • Social housing disrepair continues to be exposed and discussed on Twitter, with the stories moving swiftly from social media to news headlines. @KwajoHousing – a Clarion tenant who, after experiencing his own problems with disrepair, now posts videos and highlights other cases – visited a tenant who had plaster  from her ceiling collapse on her while she was cooking, resulting in a hospital visit. After prompting a flurry of outrage, this particular story was followed up by Inside Housing, The Big Issue, My London and others.

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  • Rising gas prices – which are expected to go up even more in spring – have prompted some Twitter analysis of how things have got to this state. @heatpolicyrich (Dr Richard Lowes) noted: “The frustration for a lot of people is that if we’d done the stuff (particularly energy efficiency but also zero-carbon homes and more renewables) that we were supposed to do anyway for climate and fuel poverty we’d be in a much better position now.” He also pointed out that retrofitting his own home and installing a heat pump has taken his bills from £1,600 a year to just over £300.

“At times it’s a struggle to remain focused when you come across warm words & no action. But I’ll keep talking about it & challenge us all to do more. We really can do better”

  • Some in the sector shared their New Year’s resolutions. @HomesShahi_I – Shahi Islam, head of affordable housing grants at @HomesEngland and a member of Inside Housing’s race and housing editorial panel – was one. He tweeted: “I’ve been reflecting on priorities for this year. As you can imagine EDI in housing is at the top. At times it’s a struggle to remain focused when you come across warm words & no action. But I’ll keep talking about it & challenge us all to do more. We really can do better.”

Spotlight on ministers

Scotland’s housing minister @ShonaRobison was one of many people to share a personal story of what they had been experiencing at the time of the now-infamous parties/‘work events’ taking place in Number 10. “Tonight the anger on Twitter is palpable & feels very personal to so many. My partner’s mum was taken into hospital in May 2020, we weren’t able to visit her & she never came home. This is one story of many, many thousands of similar experiences, this is unforgivable,” the SNP minister tweeted.

Housing secretary @MichaelGove tweets more than some of his predecessors, on many more different subjects. One of Mr Gove’s most directly housing-related tweets so far in 2022 was a retweet of Ben Southwood (@bswud), head of research at social enterprise @createstreets. Mr Southwood was posting a paper on allowing terraced houses permission to add another storey. Planning policy incoming?

  • Housing lawyer @DSBernardi prompted a discussion about the reintroduction of #EveryoneIn, as he was keen to know how this was being implemented in practice. Grassroots homelessness group @streetskitchen replied: “Can only hope #everyonein is being reintroduced, as yet we haven’t noticed any changes.”   
  • @anyamartin8 – director of @PricedOutUK – highlighted an interesting housing study from Finland, which used extremely detailed records of sales to demonstrate that a new, market-rate housing development did free up affordable homes. As Ms Martin noted, this has been a bit of a contested point, and hard to prove either way “because you need access to the whole population address history in order to *prove* that market supply frees up more affordable homes for lower income households, it’s hard for researchers to do (lack of data/privacy issues). So good to have this extra empirical evidence!”
Housing Twitter - January 2022 3

@HarbourHousing shared this photo of Squeak the pig, who lives on its smallholding. The charity, which provides support to people facing disadvantage and homelessness across Cornwall, is currently looking for volunteers.

Who to follow

@our_MoH – the Museum of Homelessness, which was set up in 2015 to “collect and share the art, history and culture of homelessness and housing inequality to change society for the better”. It uses its Twitter presence to call attention to homelessness and housing issues

@GraceyOutreach – a Leeds women’s rights account which tackles under-discussed issues around women’s homelessness

@Joris4stalkers – Joris Lechêne is on Twitter, but this really is a suggestion to look him up on his popular TikTok account, where his analysis of housing and planning policy, and issues such as poor doors and the design of outside spaces in social housing, has garnered a following of more than 203,000 people. This recent TikTok on housing density is a good place to start.

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