Housing disrepair, diversity, rising costs of heating – our round-up of what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

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This month, #UKhousing Twitter has been talking about disrepair, the rising cost of heating for tenants, diversity in housing jobs, and more
“At times it’s a struggle to remain focused when you come across warm words & no action. But I’ll keep talking about it & challenge us all to do more. We really can do better”
Scotland’s housing minister @ShonaRobison was one of many people to share a personal story of what they had been experiencing at the time of the now-infamous parties/‘work events’ taking place in Number 10. “Tonight the anger on Twitter is palpable & feels very personal to so many. My partner’s mum was taken into hospital in May 2020, we weren’t able to visit her & she never came home. This is one story of many, many thousands of similar experiences, this is unforgivable,” the SNP minister tweeted.
Housing secretary @MichaelGove tweets more than some of his predecessors, on many more different subjects. One of Mr Gove’s most directly housing-related tweets so far in 2022 was a retweet of Ben Southwood (@bswud), head of research at social enterprise @createstreets. Mr Southwood was posting a paper on allowing terraced houses permission to add another storey. Planning policy incoming?
Now that #EveryoneIn has been re-introduced, does anyone know of any rough sleepers with NRPF being refused accommodation? Keen to know how it's working out this time round. @crisis_uk @Shelter @streetskitchen @our_MoH @HLPA_UK @HomelessLink @HomelessAPPG @ATLEUnit— Derek Bernardi (@DSBernardi) January 7, 2022
New paper on the city-wide effect of new housing supply in Helsinki. Impressively, researchers secured access to the Finnish total population register, and were able to prove that newly built homes enable "moving chains" and free up more affordable homes.https://t.co/VaWJlrHCDj— Anya Martin (@AnyaMartin8) January 14, 2022
@HarbourHousing shared this photo of Squeak the pig, who lives on its smallholding. The charity, which provides support to people facing disadvantage and homelessness across Cornwall, is currently looking for volunteers.
@our_MoH – the Museum of Homelessness, which was set up in 2015 to “collect and share the art, history and culture of homelessness and housing inequality to change society for the better”. It uses its Twitter presence to call attention to homelessness and housing issues
@GraceyOutreach – a Leeds women’s rights account which tackles under-discussed issues around women’s homelessness
@Joris4stalkers – Joris Lechêne is on Twitter, but this really is a suggestion to look him up on his popular TikTok account, where his analysis of housing and planning policy, and issues such as poor doors and the design of outside spaces in social housing, has garnered a following of more than 203,000 people. This recent TikTok on housing density is a good place to start.
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