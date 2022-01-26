Housing disrepair, diversity, rising costs of heating – our round-up of what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Scotland’s housing minister @ShonaRobison was one of many people to share a personal story of what they had been experiencing at the time of the now-infamous parties/‘work events’ taking place in Number 10. “Tonight the anger on Twitter is palpable & feels very personal to so many. My partner’s mum was taken into hospital in May 2020, we weren’t able to visit her & she never came home. This is one story of many, many thousands of similar experiences, this is unforgivable,” the SNP minister tweeted.

Housing secretary @MichaelGove tweets more than some of his predecessors, on many more different subjects. One of Mr Gove’s most directly housing-related tweets so far in 2022 was a retweet of Ben Southwood (@bswud), head of research at social enterprise @createstreets. Mr Southwood was posting a paper on allowing terraced houses permission to add another storey. Planning policy incoming?