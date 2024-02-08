Housing estate demolition should be ‘discouraged’ to tackle carbon concerns

Writing in a new 33-page report, Sakina Sheikh, chair of the planning and regeneration committee at the London Assembly, said “urgent action” is needed to tackle both the climate change and housing crises.

She wrote: “A trend towards discouraging demolition could positively impact how we manage the quality of our historic housing estates going forward.

“This, in turn, could positively impact the capacity for communities to remain in their homes and to protect beloved historic community buildings, if they choose to.”

The issue of housing estate demolition has proved controversial, with a reported 161 sites in London bulldozed in the past 25 years.