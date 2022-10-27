Housing Executive ends 10 maintenance contracts early amid soaring costs

The Housing Executive said the decision to end the contracts, which were agreed before the huge surge in the rate of inflation, was mutual, and aimed at preventing job losses in the industry.

It said the decision will mean the delay of work – such as the installation of new windows, kitchens and bathrooms – planned for around 3,600 homes.

However, the Housing Executive added that tendering will begin immediately to replace the contracts, while the necessary budgets are available and work schemes are ready for delivery.