Housing Executive ends 10 maintenance contracts early amid soaring costs

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has released 10 contractors from planned maintenance contracts five years early amid soaring costs.
The Housing Executive said the decision to end the contracts, which were agreed before the huge surge in the rate of inflation, was mutual, and aimed at preventing job losses in the industry.
It said the decision will mean the delay of work – such as the installation of new windows, kitchens and bathrooms – planned for around 3,600 homes.
However, the Housing Executive added that tendering will begin immediately to replace the contracts, while the necessary budgets are available and work schemes are ready for delivery.
Currently, the Housing Executive has more than 130 different contracts in place to deliver a maintenance and improvement programme in excess of £200m.
Of those, 12 were in place for planned home upgrades, and two contractors said they could continue to work within the cost parameters identified by the Housing Executive.
The 10 contracts that have come to an end had been originally tendered for up to seven years in November 2020.
Many firms locked in to fixed-price contracts are facing much higher material and fuel costs than initially anticipated, alongside labour and skills shortages.
Grainia Long, chief executive of the Housing Executive, said that industry trade bodies have asked that contracting authorities be “flexible in their approach to fixed-price and fixed-terms contracts”.
She said the 84,000-home landlord has been uplifting contracts where the law permits and “where compelling evidence is provided”.
Ms Long said that in some cases, this has been “relatively easy to manage”; two contractors indicated that they would be able to continue to work within the cost parameters identified by the Housing Executive.
“However, in others we have either not received sufficient evidence, or the contracts and wider procurement law has prevented us from applying the increased uplifts which contractors believe to be necessary.
“We have agreed to mutually terminate 10 contracts which were tendered in 2020 prior to the current inflationary price rises.
“This decision has been made in full agreement and consultation with the contractors,” she said.
Ms Long said the alternative was to force the contractors to continue the work.
She said this would have placed increased pressure on the contractors’ financial positions, “which could result in the contractors entering administration and putting a significant number of jobs at risk”.
The Housing Executive is expected to contact tenants who will be impacted in the coming days.
The areas in Northern Ireland affected include South Antrim, Mid and East Antrim, Causeway, Derry City and Strabane Council area, Belfast, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Mid Ulster.
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