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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) invested £7.4m into planned maintenance of social homes in a borough in the east of the country last year.
Ards and North Down Borough also saw 162 housing association homes start on site as of March 2023 and 16 completions, with more than £13m invested in new build properties.
Grainia Long, chief executive of NIHE, presented the details from the local authority’s annual housing investment plan at a meeting with councillors from Ards and North Down Borough Council.
In total, the Housing Executive invested £218m in upgrading and maintaining its homes last year.
Ms Long said: “We have invested more in our tenants’ homes across Northern Ireland over the past 12 months than in any of the previous 15 years.
“This investment has been delivered in a challenging external environment, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of our tenants.
“In Ards and North Down Borough, we invested £7.4m on planned maintenance, including stock improvements last year, with a further £4.94m spent on response maintenance.”
She added that the authority invested just over £6m in its supporting people programme, which helps people live independently.
She said: “Across the district, 898 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year.
“Our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue with the aim of providing a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness.”
Ms Long said that despite the investment in new build homes, the gap between housing demand and supply “continues to widen and we recognise the importance of continued partnership with councils and the housing sector to find solutions”.
She added: “Looking ahead to next year, there is no doubt that we will continue to face challenges however we remain fully committed to the objectives set out in our Housing Investment Plan 2023-26.
“We will continue to work with our partners to increase social housing supply, help to address the impact of climate change, invest in our local economy, deliver innovative housing solutions, and involve our customers to ensure they are at the heart of service improvements in our business delivery model.
“Delivery of our housing objectives is key to the social, economic and environmental benefits of Ards and North Down Borough.”
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