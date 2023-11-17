Ards and North Down Borough also saw 162 housing association homes start on site as of March 2023 and 16 completions, with more than £13m invested in new build properties.

Grainia Long, chief executive of NIHE, presented the details from the local authority’s annual housing investment plan at a meeting with councillors from Ards and North Down Borough Council.

In total, the Housing Executive invested £218m in upgrading and maintaining its homes last year.

Ms Long said: “We have invested more in our tenants’ homes across Northern Ireland over the past 12 months than in any of the previous 15 years.