Housing Executive must be reformed ‘urgently’, CIH Northern Ireland says

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“Structural funding problems” are hindering the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s (NIHE) ability to invest in its properties, putting tens of thousands of social homes at risk, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has said.
According to the CIH’s annual UK Housing Review 2022, the NIHE must be urgently reformed to address funding problems that “hinder its ability to invest in its homes” and could force it to “de-invest” in more than half of its stock.
The CIH found that spending on improvement and maintenance of NIHE homes fell from £178m in 2018-19 to £135m budgeted in 2020-21, although the NIHE was given a late £16m allocation from finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this month to fund retrofitting and its tower block decommissioning plan.
In November 2020, ministers announced that the NIHE would undergo a restructure, which could see its landlord and regional functions separated into two.
A reform of the 84,000-home landlord has been on the cards for years, but more recently a severe funding crisis has meant that it has no way to pay for the investment its huge housing stock requires.
In 2018, it emerged that the NIHE was facing an annual shortfall of around £140m and that £7bn of investment was needed over the next 30 years.
At the time, the NIHE warned that 43,000 homes could fall into disrepair if additional funding was not secured.
A major part of the problem is that its current classification means it is unable to borrow without affecting the public balance sheet.
The 2020 announcement included plans for the NIHE to become a mutual, where employees and residents co-own the organisation, similar to some housing associations across the UK.
But in March 2021, Northern Ireland’s communities minister appeared to row back on this proposal.
Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Deirdre Hargey said she asked officials exploring options for the NIHE’s reform “to ensure that they exhaust all options that limit change as far as possible”.
Ms Hargey was due to present a reform plan to government this year, but the Northern Ireland Executive collapsed after the first minister resigned over the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit deal that requires checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
John Perry, policy advisor at the CIH and one of the review’s main authors, also pointed to the fact that the NIHE has not been allowed to raise rents to provide more income.
A rent increase of 2.75% took effect in April 2021, but a new freeze begins in April this year.
Mr Perry said: “The Housing Executive warns that without a more significant increase in resources it will have to start de-investing in its stock, which could lead to the eventual loss of 43,000 homes.
“The communities minister has confirmed that the Housing Executive can afford only about half the total investment required.
“She agreed that the 2018 backlog figure ‘will be much higher when you start to look at all the issues in the round’, because apart from further deterioration and inflation since then, the stock requires major investment if decarbonisation targets are to be met.”
Justin Cartwright, national director for Northern Ireland at the CIH, said reform of the NIHE “must be progressed as a matter of urgency”.
“The longer we wait, the more tenants will find their homes no longer meet their needs. Much of the housing is old, below modern standards and environmentally inefficient,” he said.
Mr Cartwright added that as result of the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, reforms will not be presented until after the May election.
“The Housing Executive must be allowed to invest in its homes and communities, prevent further deterioration and achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its housing stock,” he said.
“This includes enabling the organisation to borrow. It also means setting a level of rents that is both affordable for tenants considering the cost of living crisis, and sustainable for the Housing Executive to ensure all tenants can live in decent homes.
“We also need to see a budget allocation to move the reform programme forward. The absence of this will extend delays to securing a long-term future for people’s homes.”
A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We’ve been working alongside the Department for Communities to analyse and assess options on the revitalisation of the Housing Executive, in line with the direction set by Minister Hargey.
“Over the last decade, it has become clear that financial and policy constraints have greatly curtailed the organisation’s ability to maintain and improve its own housing stock and to tackle the growing housing demand in Northern Ireland.
“Given that almost one in 10 people in Northern Ireland live in a Housing Executive home and that there are over 40,000 households on the social housing waiting list, there are many implications if these issues are not addressed immediately.”
He said “with revitalisation”, the NIHE would be able to leverage investment, ensure its tenants are living in comfortable and safe homes, and could add to new housing supply.
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