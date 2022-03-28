Housing Executive must be reformed ‘urgently’, CIH Northern Ireland says

The CIH has warned that 43,000 social homes are at risk in Northern Ireland if the Housing Executive is not urgently reformed #UKhousing

A reform of the 84,000-home landlord has been on the cards for years, but more recently a severe funding crisis has meant that it has no way to pay for the investment its huge housing stock requires.

In November 2020, ministers announced that the NIHE would undergo a restructure , which could see its landlord and regional functions separated into two.

The CIH found that spending on improvement and maintenance of NIHE homes fell from £178m in 2018-19 to £135m budgeted in 2020-21, although the NIHE was given a late £16m allocation from finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this month to fund retrofitting and its tower block decommissioning plan.

According to the CIH’s annual UK Housing Review 2022, the NIHE must be urgently reformed to address funding problems that “hinder its ability to invest in its homes” and could force it to “de-invest” in more than half of its stock.

In 2018, it emerged that the NIHE was facing an annual shortfall of around £140m and that £7bn of investment was needed over the next 30 years.

At the time, the NIHE warned that 43,000 homes could fall into disrepair if additional funding was not secured.

A major part of the problem is that its current classification means it is unable to borrow without affecting the public balance sheet.

The 2020 announcement included plans for the NIHE to become a mutual, where employees and residents co-own the organisation, similar to some housing associations across the UK.

But in March 2021, Northern Ireland’s communities minister appeared to row back on this proposal.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Deirdre Hargey said she asked officials exploring options for the NIHE’s reform “to ensure that they exhaust all options that limit change as far as possible”.

Ms Hargey was due to present a reform plan to government this year, but the Northern Ireland Executive collapsed after the first minister resigned over the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit deal that requires checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

John Perry, policy advisor at the CIH and one of the review’s main authors, also pointed to the fact that the NIHE has not been allowed to raise rents to provide more income.

A rent increase of 2.75% took effect in April 2021, but a new freeze begins in April this year.