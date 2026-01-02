The list also includes Professor Suzanne Rastrick OBE, chief allied health professions officer at NHS England and a board member at housing association Magna Housing, who has been awarded a CBE for her services to the social housing sector as well as the allied health professions.

Catherine Francis, director of new towns, infrastructure and delivery at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has received a CBE for public service.

Gareth Owen Wilson was awarded an MBE for his services to the leaseholders of Celestia Development in Cardiff Bay, where serious structural faults were found, including non-existent fire barriers between flats and cladding.

Michael Scott, board member at Scottish housing association Osprey Housing, has also been recognised for public service with an MBE.

Paavan Popat, chief executive of care home provider TLC Care, has received an OBE for his services to intergenerational housing. Mr Popat also served on the government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce, which delivered its final report last year.

Patricia Welsh, who was lately the warm homes team manager at Hull City Council, received an MBE for services to energy efficiency and to alleviating fuel poverty.

The list also included Colum Boyle, permanent secretary for Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities, who became a Companion of the Order of the Bath in recognition of his public service.

Dr Hywel Davies, head of technical insight at the Chartered Association of Building Engineers, was awarded an OBE for services to building safety and standards. In August last year, the government appointed Dr Davies to its Fundamental Review of Building Regulations Guidance panel.