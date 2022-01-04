Housing figures recognised in 2022 New Year’s Honours list

A host of people working in the housing sector and those helping homeless people have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s New Year’s Honours list #UKhousing

Rohini Sharma Joshi, who was equality, diversity and inclusion manager at Trust Housing Association for over a decade, picked up an OBE. Ms Joshi has spent 20 years at the Scottish-based association in diversity and equality roles and received her accolade for services to equality, diversity and inclusion.

The NIHE owns the majority of the country’s social housing stock, with around 84,000 homes. Mr Bailie joined the organisation in 2007 and spent time running the NIHE’s finance department before becoming chief executive in 2015.

Significant winners include Clark Bailie, former chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), who spent five years as the boss of Northern Ireland’s largest social landlord.

Sector figures including a former social housing boss, a philanthropist and a social housing resident champion have all received MBEs as part of the annual award process.

The list also includes Sovereign resident Joyce Ward, who picked up an MBE for her efforts in championing the rights of social housing tenants.

Ms Ward is chair of Sovereign’s Resident and Board Partnership and is a founding member of the National Housing Federation’s Tenant Advisory Panel.

After becoming a Sovereign resident in 2009 she became heavily involved in elevating the voice of residents of the 60,000-home landlord, and has acted as a link between management and residents, as well as being a “critical friend”.

Commenting on the MBE award, she said: “When I first received the letter I thought it was a scam! But once the news had sunk in, I was overjoyed.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work I’ve carried out at Sovereign over the years, especially my input into the resident conferences. It’s my strong belief that all residents can find a part to play, and a voice to be heard.”

Maxine Espley, executive director of care and support at GreenSquareAccord was on the list for services to health and social care. Ms Expley has spent three decades working within the sector, including in roles at executive level in the NHS and care providers. She also serves on the board of the National Care Forum and is the health and social care lead on the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership Board.

Devon-based Charles Peter Meredith Girling also received an MBE for services to the housing sector and to charity.