Housing figures recognised in 2022 New Year’s Honours list

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A host of people working in the housing sector and those helping homeless people have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.
Sector figures including a former social housing boss, a philanthropist and a social housing resident champion have all received MBEs as part of the annual award process.
Significant winners include Clark Bailie, former chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), who spent five years as the boss of Northern Ireland’s largest social landlord.
The NIHE owns the majority of the country’s social housing stock, with around 84,000 homes. Mr Bailie joined the organisation in 2007 and spent time running the NIHE’s finance department before becoming chief executive in 2015.
Rohini Sharma Joshi, who was equality, diversity and inclusion manager at Trust Housing Association for over a decade, picked up an OBE. Ms Joshi has spent 20 years at the Scottish-based association in diversity and equality roles and received her accolade for services to equality, diversity and inclusion.
The list also includes Sovereign resident Joyce Ward, who picked up an MBE for her efforts in championing the rights of social housing tenants.
Ms Ward is chair of Sovereign’s Resident and Board Partnership and is a founding member of the National Housing Federation’s Tenant Advisory Panel.
After becoming a Sovereign resident in 2009 she became heavily involved in elevating the voice of residents of the 60,000-home landlord, and has acted as a link between management and residents, as well as being a “critical friend”.
Commenting on the MBE award, she said: “When I first received the letter I thought it was a scam! But once the news had sunk in, I was overjoyed.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work I’ve carried out at Sovereign over the years, especially my input into the resident conferences. It’s my strong belief that all residents can find a part to play, and a voice to be heard.”
Maxine Espley, executive director of care and support at GreenSquareAccord was on the list for services to health and social care. Ms Expley has spent three decades working within the sector, including in roles at executive level in the NHS and care providers. She also serves on the board of the National Care Forum and is the health and social care lead on the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership Board.
Devon-based Charles Peter Meredith Girling also received an MBE for services to the housing sector and to charity.
A number of individuals received an MBE for their services to homeless people.
They included Julian Cash, chair of Community Furniture Aid, a Welsh charity that helps furnish homes for people on low incomes.
Stewart Roberts received an MBE in recognition for his work as founder of Haircuts4Homeless, which provides free haircuts to homeless people.
Deborah Sewell, legal advisor and legal team manager at HM Courts and Tribunals Service, was awarded an MBE for services to the administration of justice to vulnerable and homeless people.
Canon David Wyatt and Helen Wyatt were both awarded MBEs for services to homeless people and to the community in Salford.
According to the BBC, the married couple help to run an accommodation shelter at the Church of St Paul’s and arrange holidays for children in Anglesey and the Lake District.
Philanthropist Anthony Braddon also became an MBE for voluntary and charitable services to homeless people and underprivileged children in London and the South East.
The New Year’s Honours List also recognised the chair and chief executive of the Local Government Association (LGA) for services to local government.
James Jamieson has been chair of the LGA since July 2019 and was previously leader of Central Bedfordshire Council.
Mark Lloyd became chief executive of the LGA in November 2015. He previously served as chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Durham County Councils.
Elsewhere, Vivid’s chairman Charles Alexander won a CBE for his contribution to arts, culture and health. Mr Alexander has held senior roles at a number of organisations including General Electric and Rothschilds. Most recently he has been working as the lead non-executive at the at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and is also currently the chair at the Royal Marsden NHS Trust.
Have we missed anyone? Email jack.simpson@insidehousing.co.uk for any necessary additions.
Update: at 10.05am, 25.01.22 This story was updated to clarify Rohini Sharma Joshi received an OBE not an MBE as originally stated.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories