Housing First - what the next government needs to know

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All parties should consider taking Housing First nationwide, but they must remember that the capacity to support people is non-negotiable, writes Balbir Kaur Chatrik, director of policy and prevention at Centrepoint
With skyrocketing private rents, long waits for social homes and rough sleeping at record levels, housing and homelessness are key issues in this general election. In the manifestos released so far, parties have been outlining their strategies for dealing with these crises.
While we are yet to see the true detail of these pledges, recent reports suggest that Labour is looking to Finland – where about one in 1,700 people is homeless, compared to approximately one in 250 here in the UK – to find innovations in tackling homelessness. Behind the figure from Finland, you will find policies including Housing First, an approach championed by charities such as Centrepoint, rooted in the fundamental principle that housing is a human right.
First pioneered in the US by psychologist Sam Tsemberis, Housing First makes housing the starting point, rather than the result. It gives people with the most complex needs direct access to a permanent home – their own key and front door with no conditions other than a willingness for a fresh start.
Tenants in secure long-term agreements contribute towards their rent, while receiving flexible and unconditional support designed to promote independent living by tackling the complex issues that can perpetuate homelessness. These could be, but are not limited to, access to addiction treatment, mental and physical healthcare, and financial education such as help navigating the welfare system.
England has been testing Housing First since 2010, and Centrepoint is proud to have been the nation’s first provider rolling out the model for young people with experience of the care system. All parties should consider taking Housing First nationwide as part of their strategy to end homelessness, but they must remember that the capacity to support people is non-negotiable if they want to achieve the successful outcomes we have seen in our own services.
“Our Housing First staff deliberately have lower caseloads so they can fully engage with care leavers, creating a safe and understanding relationship that over time can lead to discussions about the best ways we can provide support”
All too often, care leavers have high levels of trauma, and legally the state owes them the same level of support you would expect from a parent. Housing First at Centrepoint has gone some way to providing that. Our Housing First staff deliberately have lower caseloads so they can fully engage with care leavers, creating a safe and understanding relationship that over time can lead to discussions about the best ways we can provide support.
Young people in Housing First accommodation in Haringey said that without this consistency they would find it hard to build trust, and that having someone who was “always there” when they needed it made a huge difference.
Housing First tenancies are not dependent on engagement. Proper time must be given to allow the process to work, with support provided for as long as it is needed.
Social research group Imogen Blood & Associates looked at the realities of expanding the approach across Great Britain and laid out principles for how best that could be achieved. The study found that people will not necessarily need support for the rest of their lives and that needs will taper off over time. The flexibility built into Housing First allows for help to be given quickly without someone having to go back to square one with new referrals and assessments.
This approach works. Politicians have an abundance of evidence proving that Housing First can break people out of the perpetual cycle of homelessness as part of a wider strategy including prevention, rough sleeper outreach, supported housing and truly affordable homes. Research collated by policy group FEANTSA shows that when implemented properly the success rate of Housing First in the US, Canada and Europe is typically around 80%.
Ending homelessness is not only the right thing to do on a social level – political parties thinking about economic prosperity should be listening, too.
“Homelessness is past the point of crisis. As things stand, it is just part of British life. It is a complex problem that requires us to address many questions – but the answers are already out there”
Research by Centrepoint has found that youth homelessness costs the British economy £8.5bn a year – that is approximately £27,347 for each homeless young person and equivalent to the average salary of a police officer.
This includes benefit payments, costs to the criminal justice system and health services. We can look at this side by side with a report from Homeless Link that brings together different providers to share best practice. It found that, over time, people supported by Housing First are less likely to need to access to mental health support and hospitals. The report authors also saw a clear downtrend in substance misuse and anti-social and offending behaviours.
Homelessness is past the point of crisis. As things stand, it is just part of British life. It is a complex problem that requires us to address many questions – but the answers are already out there. In some countries the problem is negligible, and we know that with political will backed by proper funding and joined-up thinking, the UK will end homelessness.
Balbir Kaur Chatrik, director of policy and prevention, Centrepoint
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