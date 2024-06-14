Housing First - what the next government needs to know

With skyrocketing private rents, long waits for social homes and rough sleeping at record levels, housing and homelessness are key issues in this general election. In the manifestos released so far, parties have been outlining their strategies for dealing with these crises.

While we are yet to see the true detail of these pledges, recent reports suggest that Labour is looking to Finland – where about one in 1,700 people is homeless, compared to approximately one in 250 here in the UK – to find innovations in tackling homelessness. Behind the figure from Finland, you will find policies including Housing First, an approach championed by charities such as Centrepoint, rooted in the fundamental principle that housing is a human right.