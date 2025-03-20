Housing First is essential, but it needs long-term thinking

Housing First could be the panacea for people experiencing homelessness and complex needs, if we had longer funding cycles and top-down investment in staff, says Sarah Lister, acting CEO of Oasis Community Housing #UKhousing

While everyone has heard of Housing First, the details of its approach and seven underpinning principles often need further explaining. Principle one of Housing First – which you will all be familiar with – is that people have a right to a home, first and foremost. Principle four adds that people should “have the choice, where possible, about where to live”.

Housing First is essential if we are to end homelessness. An extensive global evidence-base shows that the approach can end long-term homelessness and recurrent rough sleeping among people experiencing multiple and complex needs (MCNs), not to mention cost-savings in other services such as police and health.

However, anyone working in the homelessness sector will be aware of the chronic need for more suitable, affordable accommodation for the people we support. More low-cost housing – ideally one-bed accommodation – must be built, at a faster rate, to meet this need. But, it also has to be said, Housing First (and other homelessness resettlement services) is not just about using properties that no one else wants to live in. For Oasis Community Housing, our 40-year relationship with local authorities and private landlords are a vital part of our service provision, enabling us to offer people the best possible choice of housing.

While properties are front and centre of Housing First’s name and its first principle, people are at the heart of the approach. People who, through no fault of their own, have high needs and histories of entrenched or repeated homelessness. People who will have experienced multiple traumas over a prolonged period. People who require flexible support for as long as it is needed (Housing First principle two). “While properties are front and centre of Housing First’s name and its first principle, people are at the heart of the approach”

But what happens if that support is needed for three years, or longer still, and funding only enables service delivery for two years? This is the root of why people cycle through the system again and again.