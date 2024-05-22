Housing First: lessons from Finland

But at Home Group we differ from this model in that we aren’t just working from a general template where we provide a bed or a set of keys to a customer and say, “Job done”. We recognise that every customer we see is first and foremost an individual. They have specific needs, challenges and aspirations – and that means they need tailored support to get them settled in a home with a brighter future ahead of them.

It is not our duty to treat the customer. There are trained professionals who should be involved to address challenges they might face. Our role is to ensure the customer feels they have a safe and secure place to live and to help connect them to said professionals.

Our extended role is to provide practical and emotional support which will enable our customers to take positive steps. We will work with customers to learn and develop key life skills, things as simple as how to pay a bill, cooking skills and money management. These vital life lessons will help them sustain their new tenancy.

But people dealing with complex issues understandably relapse, and we are there to support our customers if, or when, they do.

If stabilising a customer’s life is the aim of the game in our homelessness services, then knowing that we are ready with a safety net to catch them, even in good times, can lift a huge burden from their shoulders. “If stabilising a customer’s life is the aim of the game in our homelessness services, then knowing that we are ready with a safety net to catch them, even in good times, can lift a huge burden from their shoulders”

There are numerous examples where we have helped sustain a customer’s tenancy and kept it open for them as they got the necessary support they needed.

And from that we have seen many positive outcomes. Among them are people who I now proudly get to call my colleagues. One now helps lead the delivery of the very service they entered as a street homeless person as a young adult. Like many, they suffered relapses and challenges during their time with us as a customer. But, with the right support, they came through the other end and is now thriving and helping others on their own journeys. Their ability to use that first-hand lived experience is very valuable in connecting with the customers we support.

Just as Finland found, many of our customers would have been unable to make those journeys had they been required to address their issues before being given a home. It was having the stability of a place to live that provided the springboard.

But unlike Finland, which has an abundance of local municipal homes, the UK is in the midst of a housing shortage. That’s why it’s even more important that we are there to support our customers out of homelessness. Losing a tenancy can be even more impactful these days, as homes aren’t available to move back into once a customer has addressed their difficulties.

That’s why we need to retain our mixed-tenure properties, to ensure that those already-vulnerable customers remain safe and stable while we work to find them a suitable forever home.

Without our strong relationships with commissioners, the local authority and partners, I’m not sure we would be where we are today. However, adopting this person-centred approach, as simple and obvious as it sounds, is one of the key reasons we have enjoyed so much success. It might not be success on as grand a scale as Finland’s, but it is making a genuine difference in the lives of our customers, and it is a direction we’d like to see adopted by others across the country.