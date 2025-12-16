Housing First pilot for young people leaving care launches in Northern Ireland
News16.12.25by Ella Jessel
A cross-government scheme to prevent young people leaving care from becoming homeless has been launched in Northern Ireland.
Minister for communities Gordon Lyons (left) and health minister Mike Nesbitt (right), with Viki Balciunaite, a young person with experience of care, at the launch of New Foundations
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