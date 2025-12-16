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Housing First pilot for young people leaving care launches in Northern Ireland

News16.12.25by Ella Jessel

A cross-government scheme to prevent young people leaving care from becoming homeless has been launched in Northern Ireland.

Three people at a launch event
Minister for communities Gordon Lyons (left) and health minister Mike Nesbitt (right), with Viki Balciunaite, a young person with experience of care, at the launch of New Foundations

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