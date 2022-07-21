Housing First scheme in Wales achieves 90% tenancy sustainment

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Nearly 250 people have been provided with homes under Housing First projects in Wales with 90% sustaining their tenancy, new data has revealed.
Cymorth Cymru – the umbrella body for providers of homelessness services, housing-related support and social care services in Wales – has published statistics illustrating the impact Housing First has had across 15 local authorities in the country.
Between February 2018 and September 2021, a total of 521 people were supported by the scheme in Wales, with 245 people starting Housing First tenancies and 90% sustaining their tenancy.
Housing First is a model for ending homelessness that focuses on quickly moving people into an independent and settled home, rather than requiring people to have lengthy stays in temporary accommodation.
The model was developed in New York in the 1990s and has since been widely adopted across the US and Europe.
It has been successful in reducing homelessness in other countries such as Canada and Finland.
Katie Dalton, director at Cymorth Cymru, said: “Huge credit must be given to the support providers, local authorities, landlords and public services who have embraced this model and work incredibly hard to deliver Housing First in line with the principles.
“With lots of people in temporary accommodation who need this type of support, we hope these statistics encourage all stakeholders to work together and support the expansion of Housing First across Wales.”
The Welsh government announced the roll-out of the scheme in February 2018 alongside an extra £2.8m for local authorities to fund homelessness prevention work.
In December 2018, the Welsh government provided an additional £700,000 in funding for Housing First projects.
Julie James, Welsh minister for climate change, said: “Everyone deserves access to a good-quality, affordable and settled home so I’m delighted to see the success that Housing First, which is aimed at people with the most complex needs, is having as part of our move to a rapid-rehousing approach.
“The Welsh government has been clear that there will be no going back to the pre-pandemic approach to homelessness. Housing First is a key component of our ambition to ensure homelessness becomes rare, brief and unrepeated in Wales.”
In March, the Welsh government assembled a 12-strong panel of experts to scrutinise an overhaul of Welsh housing law as part of the devolved administration’s bid to end homelessness.
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