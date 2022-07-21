Housing First scheme in Wales achieves 90% tenancy sustainment

Cymorth Cymru – the umbrella body for providers of homelessness services, housing-related support and social care services in Wales – has published statistics illustrating the impact Housing First has had across 15 local authorities in the country.

Between February 2018 and September 2021, a total of 521 people were supported by the scheme in Wales, with 245 people starting Housing First tenancies and 90% sustaining their tenancy.

Housing First is a model for ending homelessness that focuses on quickly moving people into an independent and settled home, rather than requiring people to have lengthy stays in temporary accommodation.