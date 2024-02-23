Housing First works – and now we need to take it beyond housing

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We need a national cross-government Housing First programme, argues Sophie Boobis
By now, the homelessness and housing sectors are fairly familiar with Housing First as an intervention for people facing multiple complex support needs, from entrenched homelessness and ill health to offending behaviour and substance misuse.
Over the past decade, this approach has had a growing presence, helping to break cycles of homelessness, and acting as a transformative, even life-saving, intervention for this population.
Housing First provides people with a secure tenancy and flexible, wrap-around support for as long as it is needed.
Even though homelessness is only one of multiple support needs addressed for people accessing Housing First, the conversation surrounding it still sits firmly within the homelessness sector.
But it shouldn’t.
New research published by Homeless Link this month shows that Housing First works holistically, bringing substantial improvements to people’s physical and mental health, reducing offending behaviour and substance use, and limiting the use of expensive and overstretched emergency services over the longer term.
The research looks in detail at outcomes for Housing First residents across many aspects of their lives, over a three-year period. The findings are based on sources including a national survey of Housing First providers representing 934 residents, and peer research carried out with people who have lived experience of Housing First.
Given that 92% of the people represented by this survey have a history of sleeping rough, the research shows a positive trend in tenancy sustainment, with more than two-thirds able to manage their tenancies at each of the three-year points.
But more remarkably, the research found that after three years of support, 55% of people had improved mental health and 39% had improved physical health. These positive changes coincide with substantial 20% decreases in both resident A&E use and admissions to hospital, which fell to 38% and 18%, respectively.
Alongside this shift away from emergency healthcare use, engagement with a range of preventative healthcare services increased. Use of GPs rose from 50% to 89% over three years.
So already we can see a strong case for bringing the health sector on board to deliver Housing First for this cohort.
Something that I think most heartened my colleagues was the confirmation of what they had suspected, but had little/the least evidence for previously: that the intervention was hugely positive for reducing offending behaviour.
Not only was there a sharp fall in the percentage of residents engaged in anti-social behaviour or offending, from 84% to just 45% by the end of the third year, but there was also a massive reduction in overall engagement with the criminal justice system, from 71% to 39%.
Interestingly, while our research evidenced improvements across a range of similar measures to the recently published Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) report into the Housing First regional pilots’ 12-month outcomes, it differed in a few key areas. While the DLUHC report did not find any statistically significant changes in residents’ drug and alcohol use, our research over the longer three-year period showed a clear downward trend in substance misuse and a steady increase in engagement with drug and alcohol services.
What all this tells us is that Housing First is so much more than a homelessness intervention. It is also an effective approach to improving health and social care outcomes and a cost-effective intervention to reduce pressures on housing, health, social care and criminal justice services.
But the homelessness sector can’t do it alone: the housing of Housing First is after all only the first part of the process. We need those cross-government departments and public bodies to play their part in championing and investing in Housing First to provide the support needed for some of the most disadvantaged people in our society.
The research also shows that the amazing results of Housing First projects come when they are delivered with high fidelity to the policy’s core principles. Pressures including funding practices and constraints in housing supply risk undermining these principles despite the efforts of providers. While Housing First embeds long-term, open-ended support, short-term funding windows mean many projects across England are unable to guarantee support for more than a year or two in advance.
We cannot continue with short-term funding cycles and government departments working in silos. That’s why, supported by this new evidence, Homeless Link is calling on the next government to introduce a national, cross-departmental Housing First programme, as a whole-systems approach to supporting people experiencing complex needs.
With this in place, we will be empowered to break the cycle of homelessness and transform the lives of the estimated 16,450 people who need it in England.
Sophie Boobis, head of research, Homeless Link
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