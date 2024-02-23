Housing First works – and now we need to take it beyond housing

Something that I think most heartened my colleagues was the confirmation of what they had suspected, but had little/the least evidence for previously: that the intervention was hugely positive for reducing offending behaviour. Not only was there a sharp fall in the percentage of residents engaged in anti-social behaviour or offending, from 84% to just 45% by the end of the third year, but there was also a massive reduction in overall engagement with the criminal justice system, from 71% to 39%.

Interestingly, while our research evidenced improvements across a range of similar measures to the recently published Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) report into the Housing First regional pilots’ 12-month outcomes, it differed in a few key areas. While the DLUHC report did not find any statistically significant changes in residents’ drug and alcohol use, our research over the longer three-year period showed a clear downward trend in substance misuse and a steady increase in engagement with drug and alcohol services.

What all this tells us is that Housing First is so much more than a homelessness intervention. It is also an effective approach to improving health and social care outcomes and a cost-effective intervention to reduce pressures on housing, health, social care and criminal justice services. But the homelessness sector can’t do it alone: the housing of Housing First is after all only the first part of the process. We need those cross-government departments and public bodies to play their part in championing and investing in Housing First to provide the support needed for some of the most disadvantaged people in our society.

The research also shows that the amazing results of Housing First projects come when they are delivered with high fidelity to the policy’s core principles. Pressures including funding practices and constraints in housing supply risk undermining these principles despite the efforts of providers. While Housing First embeds long-term, open-ended support, short-term funding windows mean many projects across England are unable to guarantee support for more than a year or two in advance.