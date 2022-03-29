Housing fitness standards must improve in Northern Ireland amid energy crisis, charity warns

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A housing charity has said that housing fitness standards in Northern Ireland must improve or households will be forced to choose between eating and heating.
Housing Rights, which offers advice and support for people with housing problems, has called for urgent improvements to the Fitness Standard in Northern Ireland, which sets out what constitutes a property that is fit for human habitation.
Kerry Logan, policy co-ordinator at Housing Rights, said that current rising energy costs “bring into sharp focus the urgent need for further improvements to our housing fitness standards in Northern Ireland”.
She said the charity is “deeply concerned” about the impact of rising energy costs on the people it supports, adding that they have seen a “particularly acute” impact on low-income households living in the private rented sector.
Ms Logan said that the current standard in Northern Ireland is “significantly lower than any other jurisdiction in the UK”.
The Northern Ireland Executive launched a review of the Fitness Standard in 2016, but it went nowhere after the collapse of government in 2017.
Northern Ireland’s Tenancies Bill, which was passed by the assembly this month and aims to strengthen the rights of private tenants, includes a plan to review the standard.
Households across the UK are grappling with soaring energy costs due to a worldwide shortage of energy supplies.
To combat rising costs, the Northern Ireland Executive has been making one-off payments of £200 to households on specific benefits.
However, Ms Logan said that housing standards must be improved in addition to financial support.
She explained: “Ineffective heating systems and poor insulation make the burden of rising energy costs even harder to bear, leaving many people with impossible choices between paying for essentials such as food and heat.”
Soaring energy bills come alongside a wider cost of living crisis that has seen inflation rise to its highest level in 30 years.
In response, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has frozen rents for its 84,000 households in 2022-23.
But there are concerns that unless something more is done, there will be “devastating consequences” for those struggling.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of charity Homeless Connect, said: “We are already in the middle of a homelessness crisis in Northern Ireland.
“There has been a 74% rise in the use of temporary accommodation over the last three years.
“The rising cost of energy, food and housing is now putting serious additional pressure on the lives of people who were already struggling.”
She added: “We are hearing stories about families and older people who are struggling to keep the meter running while getting enough to eat.”
The Northern Ireland assembly election is set to take place on 5 May.
Ms McCrudden urged all candidates and parties to outline what actions they will take to respond to the homelessness and cost of living crises.
“If our politicians are proactive in how they support the vulnerable, the situation we are facing can be improved.
“Inaction, on the other hand, will have devastating consequences,” she said.
A Department for Communities (DfC) spokesperson said: “The Private Tenancies Bill, which has recently been passed for the assembly, contains a clause which enables the department to bring forward regulations which will set out the Energy Performance Certificate rating which a privately rented property must achieve, in order to be let. The detail of the rating which will be set will be developed in consultation with stakeholders.
“The department’s Affordable Warmth Scheme continues to target support to eligible low-income households, including those in the private rented sector, to improve the thermal comfort of their home by installing energy efficiency measures.
“Eligible registered landlords may apply for a grant of up to 50% of the total cost of the measures.”
They said that the DfC also provides financial support in the form of Cold Weather Payments, Discretionary Support and the Winter Fuel Payment.
In addition a £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme is providing financial support to around 280,000 vulnerable people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis.
“The department has also contributed £2m to the Bryson Care Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme to deliver support to those who present as being in an immediate fuel crisis and who have a temporary inability to meet their fuel costs,” the spokesperson added.
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