Housing fitness standards must improve in Northern Ireland amid energy crisis, charity warns

Housing Rights, which offers advice and support for people with housing problems, has called for urgent improvements to the Fitness Standard in Northern Ireland, which sets out what constitutes a property that is fit for human habitation.

Kerry Logan, policy co-ordinator at Housing Rights, said that current rising energy costs “bring into sharp focus the urgent need for further improvements to our housing fitness standards in Northern Ireland”.

She said the charity is “deeply concerned” about the impact of rising energy costs on the people it supports, adding that they have seen a “particularly acute” impact on low-income households living in the private rented sector.

Ms Logan said that the current standard in Northern Ireland is “significantly lower than any other jurisdiction in the UK”.

The Northern Ireland Executive launched a review of the Fitness Standard in 2016, but it went nowhere after the collapse of government in 2017.

Northern Ireland’s Tenancies Bill, which was passed by the assembly this month and aims to strengthen the rights of private tenants, includes a plan to review the standard.