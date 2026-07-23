Housing Forum calls on Burnham to introduce developer-funded loan model for first-time buyers

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The Housing Forum (THF) is calling on the Andy Burnham administration to introduce a new model of first-time buyer support, funded by developers, to help increase delivery.
The model would involve developers contributing around 1.5% of the property value to enable the buyer to have an interest-free loan for the first five years of homeownership, reducing the amount they need to borrow for the mortgage.
Developers could opt out of the scheme. The body said this targeted support would help increase housing delivery.
The model is the first of five “cost-free” proposals set out in a new report by THF, entitled Housing Solutions, which sets out ways government could help the sector increase housing supply, address need and improve quality.
According to the report, figures from Lloyds Banking Group show that a third of potential buyers of new homes are turned away due to lack of deposit or failing affordability tests.
The report says the idea for the new model “has no significant cost to government”. It also calls for the income threshold for shared ownership to be increased to £120,000 outside London and £135,000 inside London.
It is currently £80,000 for household incomes outside London and £90,000 inside London, but this has been frozen for a decade.
“This would give access to dual-earning families in particular who are unable to afford to buy a sufficient size of home in the open market,” the report said.
“It would also help social landlords to offer higher shares, making grant go further and increasing housing delivery.”
The report recommends that listening to the voices of people who need housing should be mandated in the planning process as they “often go unheard in debates around housebuilding”.
It also believes that the number of people accommodated in social housing should be recorded, instead of the number of “units”.
“There is a particularly acute shortage of larger social rented homes, leading to severe overcrowding of larger households across much of the country,” it adds.
“MHCLG [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] should collect and publish data on the number of different-sized homes that are built – including potential numbers rehoused.”
Finally, THF said planning authorities must be both “supported and required” to deliver.
It said: “The speed of the planning system remains a barrier to delivery. Government has recently confirmed plans to let councils set their own planning fees, which has the potential to boost funding.
“However, there is a need for a more comprehensive performance monitoring system to ensure that the extra funding translates into a faster service.”
The body said there is also a need for MHCLG to support councils in tackling delays in the system.
“The New Homes Accelerator could be usefully expanded to take on smaller sites too. Improving local authorities’ confidence with CPO [compulsory purchase order] powers can also help to bring forward sites for housing at prices that maximise the provision of affordable housing,” it said.
Anna Clarke, director of policy and public affairs at THF, said: “The Labour government has shown real ambition on driving up housebuilding, with long-term funding commitments and a range of planning reforms.
“First-time buyer support is, however, the one piece of the jigsaw that is still lacking. Many people want to buy a home of their own, but there is very little help out there for them currently.
“We know that targeted support for first-time buyers purchasing new build homes has minimal impact on prices of other homes, but can play a vital role in keeping housebuilding going during downturns in the housing market cycle.
“There are various models being explored whereby house builders could pay to give buyers access to interest-free equity loans. We believe the government and National Housing Bank should work with us and others across the sector to develop these models and get the homes we need built.”
The report also sets out the most effective ways the government could spend money to support new housing, including a time-limited market stimulus to get the market moving, such as a stamp duty holiday.
It recommends the government postpone the Building Safety Levy until October 2028 to allow the sector to recover housebuilding rates first, offering low-cost borrowing for councils, and removing VAT from all types of retrofit undertaken by social landlords.
Jamie Ratcliff, chair of THF’s board, said members of The Housing Forum “come from across the whole of the housing and construction sector and have a wealth of expertise”.
“We collectively have much to offer and with the right policy environment in place could achieve great things working with Andy Burnham and his team over the coming months and years,” he added.
“Together we can find ways to deliver on their own ambition and ours to increase the supply of new homes across all tenures and parts of the UK.”
An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Unaffordable housing is locking too many people out of their dream of homeownership.
“That’s why we’re building more homes and providing £39bn in funding in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
“Alongside the planning reforms already underway, we’re also making the buying and selling process cheaper and faster and introducing a new Mortgage Guarantee Scheme to support availability of low-deposit mortgages for aspiring buyers.”
In March, TYI Group and Weston Homes called for a developer and government-backed ‘loan-to-own’ scheme to help first-time buyers who struggle with meeting larger deposit requirements.
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