Housing Fuel Poverty Index: overall improvement in fuel poverty in 2024

Wales showed the most dramatic change in fuel poverty, with the average rate falling by a higher proportion than any English region. In 2023, an average of 8.64% of social homes failed to reach the 18°C threshold on a typical day, but that figure dropped to just 5% in 2024, an improvement of more than 40%. By contrast, Scotland showed relatively little change year on year, improving from 5.4% in 2023 to 5.34% last year.

Among English regions, the South West and West Midlands continued to have the highest proportion of social homes in fuel poverty, although they were also among the most improved performers year on year.

In the South West, an average of 5.79% of homes were in fuel poverty during 2024, while in the West Midlands the figure was 5.69%. However, both regions showed an improvement of more than 20% compared with 2023, when their averages were 7.31% and 7.2% respectively.

After the capital, the East of England had the lowest rate of fuel poverty, with an average of 3.27% of social homes failing to reach 18°C on any given day. That was down from 3.98% in 2023.

The South East and East Midlands were the other two regions that outperformed the national average in 2024. In the South East, 4.32% of homes on an average day were judged to be in fuel poverty, down from 5.22% in 2023, while in the East Midlands, the figure was 4.45%, down from 5.3%. These represented improvements of 17% and 16% respectively.

The North East showed similar levels of improvement, with 5.47% of social homes in the region found to be fuel poor on average in 2024, compared with 6.52% during the previous 12 months.

“The latest data shows encouraging progress in tackling fuel poverty across the UK, despite ongoing energy challenges, says Izzy Henry, data analysis lead at Switchee.

“However, regional disparities remain; a continued focus on addressing fuel poverty will be crucial to ensure all regions benefit from these positive trends.”