Housing funding and rental reforms expected in Levelling Up White Paper this week

Further details of funding for housing on brownfield land and new rental reforms are expected to be announced this week as part of the Levelling Up White Paper #UKhousing

The cities, which have already received funding through the government’s Levelling Up Fund, will also be prioritised for funding via the £1.5bn Brownfield Fund that was announced by the chancellor at the last Budget in October, the government has confirmed.

On Sunday the government confirmed that Sheffield and Wolverhampton have been chosen as the first of 20 places that will benefit from “a radical new regeneration programme that will breathe fresh life into disadvantaged communities”.

It comes as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) prepares to publish its Levelling Up White Paper later this week.

Housing secretary Michael Gove said the government’s plans will deliver “Kings Cross-style transformational regeneration projects across the country” in order to “spread opportunity more evenly and help to reverse the geographical inequalities which still exist in the UK”.

In addition to the funding, The Times reported over the weekend that the white paper is expected to include a number of changes to the private rented sector, including a national register for private landlords from which “rogue” landlords will be ejected.

Private landlords will also be forced by law to bring their properties up to a set of national standards and tenants will be given a new right to redress for complaints about their homes, The Times reported.