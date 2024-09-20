Housing is a cause of the NHS crisis – it could be part of the cure

A more overlooked cause of the health crisis is housing, particularly for older people. Homes that promote accessibility and autonomy improve well-being. Those which are not suitable diminish independence, increase care requirements and have a major impact on health needs.

Social care was beyond Lord Darzi’s scope, but he highlighted how its under-resourcing is putting pressure on our health service. This is obvious and well evidenced, but also a political nettle that successive governments have failed to grasp.

The report on the NHS published this month painted a stark picture: system inefficiency; a deflated workforce; a national institution that was envied the world over, now on life support.

There is an enduring stigma about retirement housing in our country. It is often seen as a last resort. A lazy diagnosis of this attitude might put it down to a sense of pride – ‘an Englishman’s home is his castle’ and so on.

I would argue that the desire to stay in one’s own home is mainly driven by the lack of appealing and affordable alternatives, especially in the rental system. The National Housing Federation estimates we need 38,000 new rental homes for older people every year and a big proportion should be social homes or extra care housing. Despite this, many larger registered providers are slowing delivery down to refocus on core services because of building safety and sustainability challenges. This, combined with an ageing population, mean the shortfall of affordable later-living housing is getting even worse.

“Like much of the UK’s housing stock, many older people’s homes are outdated and in some cases no longer fit for purpose. At best, this means people aren’t receiving the high-quality care they deserve. At worst, this can directly cause acute physical and mental health problems”

The result is that people are less inclined to make a pre-emptive move. When they fall ill, the most likely destination is the nearest A&E rather than a more specialised facility. Lord Darzi highlighted that around 13% of NHS beds are occupied by people who should be in more-appropriate care settings. This is creating a major backlog and inefficiency.

It’s not just the quantity of later-living housing that is concerning, but also the quality. Like much of the UK’s housing stock, many older people’s homes are outdated and in some cases no longer fit for purpose. At best, this means people aren’t receiving the high-quality care they deserve. At worst, this can directly cause acute physical and mental health problems. Put plainly, poor housing is a killer.

Questions are being asked about the availability of capital investment in the health service. This will come into sharper focus at the upcoming Budget and when a new 10-year NHS strategy is published next year.