Housing is a crucial part of the healthcare pathway for people with mental ill health and learning disabilities

Our shared vision is to enable everyone – whatever their individual health, care or support need – to have a place they can call home. Through the security of having a home and enabling their sense of belonging, people are more likely to be able to avoid a hospital admission and live healthy, meaningful lives in their own communities, near the people they know and love, in the places that matter to them.

Health outcomes and inequities should be considered whenever we are thinking about and planning for our population’s future housing needs, whether that means deciding where to build new homes, how new homes should be designed, how to prioritise the housing needs of particular groups and how to enable people to adapt their existing homes, so that they can continue living there for as long as possible and any barriers to access are removed.

In practice, this means a young person with sensory needs being able to finally leave hospital following a long period of mental ill health and move into their own home after it has been designed or adapted to meet their specific needs.

It means an older adult with a learning disability, having lived with their mum and dad all their life, finding security and independence by getting the keys to their own place. This is likely to be a big relief to their parents, who are now no longer quite so worried about the future for their adult child.

For people with a learning disability, autistic people and people with mental health needs, access to suitable housing (including financial support and advice when required) is an essential enabler to living well in the community rather than in a mental health inpatient hospital.