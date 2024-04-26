Housing is high on the campaign agenda in London’s mayoral race

Thirteen candidates are competing to lead the capital. With London’s stretched social landlords predicting drops in delivery, how are the candidates pledging to help? @StephenD_ takes a look #UKhousing

There is no suggestion either horse will stumble as the race nears its final hurdle, but there is the possibility of an “intergalactic” upset. Here, Inside Housing provides a brief run-down of each candidate’s offer on housing.

Housing should be high on the campaign agenda and voting opens for London’s 13 mayoral candidates on Thursday 2 May, with most pollsters predicting a two-horse race between incumbent Sadiq Khan and his Conservative rival, Susan Hall.

The housing crisis in the capital is acute. If ever a starting pistol was needed for London’s mayoral candidates, it was fired in February when several of London’s biggest social landlords revealed that starts of affordable homes in the current financial year are expected to have fallen by 76%.

Sadiq Khan – Labour

Mr Khan set his stall out early in the race, promising to build 40,000 council homes in London by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor.

This target is double the number Mr Khan set himself between 2018 and 2024, which was achieved last year, when work started on 23,000 homes.

On top of that, he has pledged to deliver 6,000 new rental homes in which rents are capped based on local salaries.

Susan Hall – Conservative

Ms Hall didn’t respond to a request for comment, but her website calls for making it easier to build the family homes Londoners want, which do not disrupt existing communities or the green belt.

There is also a focus on unblocking the barriers that stop the development of family homes on public brownfield sites, so families can afford to stay in London.

Ms Hall’s plan will focus on beautiful, green, community-orientated places that are high density but not high rise, inspired by a model from social enterprise Create Streets.

Rob Blackie – Liberal Democrat

Rob Blackie is positioning himself as a “yimby champion” by backing “new housing of all types”, and says he will “monitor private as well as social builds”.

This will be done by pressuring the government to set ambitious housebuilding targets and provide funding and support to deliver significantly more houses than in the current London Plan. There is also a plan to update the brownfield land register.

Count Binface

The self-styled “intergalactic space warrior” told Inside Housing that his fully costed manifesto is made of strong stuff. He says: “Housing is a key plank of my fully costed manifesto for London. Indeed, I am delighted to share with Inside Housing that if I am elected, I hereby make a 100% cast-iron pledge to build at least one affordable house during my term as mayor.

“Other politicians have failed with every other target, but I am confident I can totally smash mine. Furthermore, I will double council tax on second homes to help equalise the market, and I will demand that royal palaces and the homes of Russian oligarchs are gifted to the nation, to be used to help eradicate homelessness. Sensible policies for a happier London,” the satirical candidate concludes.