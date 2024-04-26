Housing is high on the campaign agenda in London’s mayoral race

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Thirteen candidates are competing to lead the capital. With London’s stretched social landlords predicting drops in delivery, how are the candidates pledging to help? Stephen Delahunty takes a look
The housing crisis in the capital is acute. If ever a starting pistol was needed for London’s mayoral candidates, it was fired in February when several of London’s biggest social landlords revealed that starts of affordable homes in the current financial year are expected to have fallen by 76%.
Housing should be high on the campaign agenda and voting opens for London’s 13 mayoral candidates on Thursday 2 May, with most pollsters predicting a two-horse race between incumbent Sadiq Khan and his Conservative rival, Susan Hall.
There is no suggestion either horse will stumble as the race nears its final hurdle, but there is the possibility of an “intergalactic” upset. Here, Inside Housing provides a brief run-down of each candidate’s offer on housing.
Mr Khan set his stall out early in the race, promising to build 40,000 council homes in London by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor.
This target is double the number Mr Khan set himself between 2018 and 2024, which was achieved last year, when work started on 23,000 homes.
On top of that, he has pledged to deliver 6,000 new rental homes in which rents are capped based on local salaries.
Ms Hall didn’t respond to a request for comment, but her website calls for making it easier to build the family homes Londoners want, which do not disrupt existing communities or the green belt.
There is also a focus on unblocking the barriers that stop the development of family homes on public brownfield sites, so families can afford to stay in London.
Ms Hall’s plan will focus on beautiful, green, community-orientated places that are high density but not high rise, inspired by a model from social enterprise Create Streets.
Rob Blackie is positioning himself as a “yimby champion” by backing “new housing of all types”, and says he will “monitor private as well as social builds”.
This will be done by pressuring the government to set ambitious housebuilding targets and provide funding and support to deliver significantly more houses than in the current London Plan. There is also a plan to update the brownfield land register.
The self-styled “intergalactic space warrior” told Inside Housing that his fully costed manifesto is made of strong stuff. He says: “Housing is a key plank of my fully costed manifesto for London. Indeed, I am delighted to share with Inside Housing that if I am elected, I hereby make a 100% cast-iron pledge to build at least one affordable house during my term as mayor.
“Other politicians have failed with every other target, but I am confident I can totally smash mine. Furthermore, I will double council tax on second homes to help equalise the market, and I will demand that royal palaces and the homes of Russian oligarchs are gifted to the nation, to be used to help eradicate homelessness. Sensible policies for a happier London,” the satirical candidate concludes.
● Thirteen candidates in total
● A two-horse race between incumbent Sadiq Khan and Conservative candidate Susan Hall is predicted
● Election takes place on 2 May
“I would prioritise the creation of both sustainable and truly affordable homes, including social housing,” says Femy Amin. “Refurbishment must be prioritised over demolition, where possible, to reduce the negative impact on the environment and community.”
Ms Amin will look at making better use of existing housing stock, including vacant properties. She says she will push for “vastly increased” provision for companion animals in social housing developments and the private rented sector.
Andreas Michli takes aim at the “perceived sanctity of the green belt” and will publish a new London housing strategy to outline a fresh vision for homebuilding in the capital.
This will take a more nuanced approach to green belt land, whereby sites containing derelict structures are not viewed in the same manner as rural agricultural land, but instead promoted for potential development.
Tarun Ghulati hopes to facilitate the development of affordable housing by strongly advocating for changes in land-use regulations, streamlining planning processes and re-zoning of land for residential use.
To stabilise housing costs and protect tenants from excessive rent increases, he will work towards the introduction of rent-control measures, particularly in areas experiencing gentrification pressures.
40k
Council homes Sadiq Khan has pledged to build by 2030
50k
Houses Brian Rose intends to build by the end of the year
The candidate promises to increase the mayoral precept – the amount received from council tax payers – by 25% for houses over £2m in value, raising £750m annually. Amid a raft of other changes, she has plans to intensify land use in the outer London boroughs, where the population density is one-third that of central London.
Brian Rose intends to build 50,000 homes by the end of the year, on Transport for London land. He believes this will be done using modular construction, utilising land that is currently being wasted and, thanks to the houses’ proximity to transport hubs, minimising the effects of transport pollution.
Natalie Campbell is calling for a greater focus on retrofitting existing properties and creating new neighbourhoods, not just homes. She wants to match the current mayor’s target on build and retrofit.
She also plans a tax on hotel stays and supports the setting up of new mayoral development corporations.
Nick Scanlon of Britain First, Zoë Garbett of the Greens, and Howard Cox of Reform UK did not respond to a request from Inside Housing to outline their policy ideas for housing in the capital.
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