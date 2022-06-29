Housing lawyers warn of ‘catastrophic’ impact of caps on recovery costs for tenants

Housing lawyers have warned of the potentially “catastrophic” impact on their ability to provide legal aid if the government goes ahead with its plans of implementing fixed recoverable costs on housing cases #UKhousing

They are now calling for housing cases to be exempt from the plan and for further “detailed research to be carried out before costs reforms are considered in this area”.

The bodies also warned that the introduction of FRCs could lead to some legal aid providers “ceasing to practise altogether”.

The signatories of the letter, which include Housing Law Practitioners Association, Legal Aid Practitioners Group (LAPG), Law Centres Network, Generation Rent and Shelter, said the changes meant there could be a “collapse” of legal aid in housing cases.

In a letter to justice minister James Cartlidge and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, a group of housing trade bodies and legal aid groups have said the plan to cap the amount of fees solicitors can recover from the losing parties in civil cases will cut their income by a quarter.

Legal aid fees are set by the government and considerably lower than the fees lawyers can charge private paying clients.

When a legally aided client is successful, their lawyers do not claim from the legal aid fund but are able to recover their fees from the losing party at market rates.

As it stands, there is no cap on the fees lawyers can recover. However, the government is proposing to introduce FRCs for civil cases in England and Wales, similar to those introduced for personal injury claims.

FRCs set out the amount of legal costs that can be recovered by the winning party at different stages of litigation, from pre-issue to the court hearing.

This would involve any civil cases – including legally aided housing and disrepair cases – in the fast track up to a value of £100,000

FRC changes are expected in April 2023.

The group attached a report alongside the letter, called the Hawke Report, which was commissioned by the LAPG in response to the government’s plan and details the effect FRCs will have.

Hawke Legal, the consultancy that produced the report, said: “It appears likely that the reduction in viability caused by FRCs would lead to solicitors firms and not-for-profit organisations closing their housing departments.

“This in turn would reduce economies of scale, so that central overheads would not be able to be absorbed by other departments.

“This could lead to some legal aid providers ceasing to practise altogether.”