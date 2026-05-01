Housing-led regeneration is the missing ingredient for a more prosperous North

Housing-led regeneration capitalises on demand for homes unlocked through improved connectivity and infrastructure, directly creates jobs, links people into skills and employment opportunities and – very importantly – improves living standards.

If we don’t address housing-led regeneration, economic growth will be undermined by poor-quality housing and neighbourhoods, meaning some areas will continue to be left behind.

While there has been significant investment in housing, a fundamental gap around housing-led regeneration still exists, and this is felt most acutely in some of our most deprived communities. Housing-led regeneration must be prioritised across the North for social housing providers to really unlock the potential of people and places. We must reimagine the way we support this vital work. Place must be the focal point.

“We recently launched our Perspectives on Regeneration series, which brings together some of the North’s leading voices on regeneration”

Flexibility in funding to enable whatever is needed to fix the issues locally – whether it be unlocking new supply by tackling viability issues, replacing existing homes and refurbishing others, or working across tenures – is the only way we can really make a difference. Crucially, funding must be long term, in order to enable ambitious projects to be seen through, and we must make sure community voices are at the heart of regeneration.

Throughout the Renew inquiry, supported by Homes for the North and Muse, we will identify the need for housing-led regeneration, the benefits it brings, what we can already do with the new support on offer, and what more we could deliver with additional support. We’ll put resident voices and experiences at the heart of our work.

Together, we’ll explore what works and what doesn’t, and identify how housing-led regeneration can be done well to drive economic growth and build stronger communities in all areas of the North.

We recently launched our Perspectives on Regeneration series, which helps set the tone for the inquiry, bringing together some of the North’s leading voices on regeneration – indeed, some of the voices that inspired us to embark on this piece of work.

The collection showcases examples of what good looks like – where housing-led regeneration transforms lives as well as homes. I hope that reading these Perspectives will similarly inspire you.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium