Housing legal aid ‘deserts’ revealed as more than half of councils in England left without provision

According to research by legal intelligence company LexisNexis, there is a “worrying lack of provision” for housing legal aid across the country, with 12.5 million people currently without access to the vital service.

It comes at a time when demand for housing-related help is rising as the cost of living crisis piles more pressure on people paying rent or mortgages.

Government figures in May showed that the number of no-fault evictions issued in the first three months of this year was up 41% on the same period in 2020.

The analysis highlighted areas with the highest demand that are the most poorly served by legal aid. It classes the “deserts” as areas that have no legal aid providers per 1,000 legal housing incidents, such as a homelessness application.