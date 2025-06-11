Housing minister among cabinet members with under-11m blocks in their constituency with fire safety defects

The housing minister is one of several Labour cabinet members whose constituencies have under-11-metre blocks with fire safety issues that are leaving flatowners frustrated with the government’s case-by-case audit approach.
Research shared with Inside Housing by the non-qualifying leaseholders group of the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign has identified a number of cases that are either stuck in the audit process, or without funding after the process was completed.
In some cases, risk assessors have refused to engage with the government audit, while responsibility for the work is often being passed between managing agents, developers and housing associations or freeholders.
The issue is leaving flatowners with thousands of pounds worth of bills, sky-high insurance costs, and in a position where their homes are difficult to sell, or where they are unable to staircase to full ownership of the property.
One such case is in housing minister Matthew Pennycook’s constituency of Greenwich and Woolwich.
In January 2024, Mr Pennycook, the shadow housing minister at the time, tweeted: “Informed today that LUHC [the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, now called the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)] has requested that Durkan, the developer of under 11m Union Park in East Greenwich, should cover the costs of building safety remediation works.
“It is essential that this request is complied with urgently and enforced by government if necessary.”
However, Inside Housing has spoken to Dr Lisa Smith, a leaseholder of a two-bedroom flat in the four-storey block, who confirmed that Durkan was not paying for all of the work. This had left her and 117 other flats with a bill of £4,000 each.
Fire safety issues were identified with the decking on the balconies and the cladding around them.
Dr Smith said: “The Labour government came in and picked the process up and then continued to put pressure on [the companies] and are attending the meetings, but not really getting anywhere.
“The government is trying to force the developers and freeholders to pay, but without any legal framework, so the firms are able to push back on it.”
With work due to start this month, Dr Smith said insurer Aviva, the freeholder, had asked for a fifth fire risk assessment to be completed, despite previous ones having been audited by MHCLG.
“The last thing they’ve asked us to do is to get another fire risk assessment, because now Aviva Investors [part of the Aviva group] are claiming that our current fire assessment isn’t good enough.”
Dr Smith said she was confused by this, as Aviva had agreed with the findings of the current assessment, and all of the leaseholders had already paid for the work to begin.
If a new assessment found additional risks, then those costs would also be passed on to the leaseholders at Union Park. Both Aviva and Durkan were asked for a response.
Dr Smith added: “It’s feeling very precarious, and the stress of having to deal with it all the time and feeling like you are not able to move on from the situation.”
MHCLG said: “We understand the concerns of leaseholders in low-rise buildings when they are facing expensive remediation works, and we are determined to make homes safe and deliver security for residents across the country.
“We are continuing to engage with the freeholder, developer and the resident management company of Union Park about the scope and funding of necessary works.”
Other cabinet members have similar cases in their constituencies. They are Lisa Nandy, culture secretary and MP for Wigan; Sarah Jones, minister for industry and MP for Croydon West; and Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons and MP for Manchester Central.
The current approach was brought in during the passing of the Building Safety Bill in April 2022. Stuart Andrew, the Tory housing minister at the time, said the government was aware of a “handful of low-rise buildings where freeholders had been commissioning work” and it would start a process of looking at such blocks to decide whether this assessment was correct.
He said the government would stop short of providing blanket protection for those buildings below 11 metres in height under the new bill, claiming this would potentially bring thousands of blocks into scope for an issue that only affected a few.
He added that there was “no systematic fire risk” in buildings of this height and that, in most cases, lower-cost mitigations, such as fire alarms, would be a more appropriate and proportionate fix.
However, EOCS said this was evidently not the case, and it was unfortunate that “Labour seems to have chosen to continue the path of the previous government by largely ignoring the desperate plight of innocent leaseholders of flats in unsafe buildings below 11m”.
A spokesperson added: “Since its inception in April 2022, MHCLG’s case-by-case audit approach has failed to provide any comfort to ensure people know when they will be able to move on with their lives. The current risible approach must be revised urgently so that it has leaseholders and residents at the heart, with a focus on delivering positive and meaningful outcomes.
“Earlier this year, we met with people from ‘low-rise’ buildings across the country, and we were reminded vividly of the early years of this crisis, when the Conservatives deliberately underplayed the true scale of the cladding and building safety scandal and hoped that building owners and developers would somehow do the right thing without powers in place to compel that to happen.
“The tired lines of there being no systemic risk in smaller buildings, or useless suggestions that leaseholders are somehow able to bring action under the costly and uncertain Defective Premises Act 1972, have only continued. There has been no change, and ordinary people, all innocent victims of this unrelenting scandal, remain trapped and left struggling for answers on if/when they will be able to escape their living nightmare.
“Simply put, if this government is not willing to extend legal protections to innocent leaseholders in under-11m buildings due to there apparently being ‘no systemic risk’, it is illogical and unfair not to ensure there is a clear and defined pathway towards funding for remediation or mitigation at those buildings if an audit finds such vital safety work is required.
“Nearly a year after coming to power, all Labour’s support in opposition and the stringent criticism of the previous government’s approach to building safety have led nowhere other than an inadequate and piecemeal Remediation Acceleration Plan that has failed to address the extent of gaps and barriers to remediation on the ground.
“This is not about more legislation – this is a test of Labour’s will. There is still a long way to go before this crisis can be ended, but leaseholders desperately need to see Labour’s actions match their words, and the promises made in opposition and in their manifesto kept.”
Inside Housing understands that part of the reason for the previous Conservative, and current Labour, government’s approach is that a huge number of under-11m buildings haven’t been assessed.
Last year, one London council revealed multimillion-pound plans to replace cladding on 580 terraced homes.
The remediation of all buildings over 11m high will not be completed until at least 2035 and will cost £16.6bn.
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