Housing minister among cabinet members with under-11m blocks in their constituency with fire safety defects

Dr Smith added: “It’s feeling very precarious, and the stress of having to deal with it all the time and feeling like you are not able to move on from the situation.”

MHCLG said: “We understand the concerns of leaseholders in low-rise buildings when they are facing expensive remediation works, and we are determined to make homes safe and deliver security for residents across the country.

“We are continuing to engage with the freeholder, developer and the resident management company of Union Park about the scope and funding of necessary works.”

Other cabinet members have similar cases in their constituencies. They are Lisa Nandy, culture secretary and MP for Wigan; Sarah Jones, minister for industry and MP for Croydon West; and Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons and MP for Manchester Central.

The current approach was brought in during the passing of the Building Safety Bill in April 2022. Stuart Andrew, the Tory housing minister at the time, said the government was aware of a “handful of low-rise buildings where freeholders had been commissioning work” and it would start a process of looking at such blocks to decide whether this assessment was correct.

He said the government would stop short of providing blanket protection for those buildings below 11 metres in height under the new bill, claiming this would potentially bring thousands of blocks into scope for an issue that only affected a few.

He added that there was “no systematic fire risk” in buildings of this height and that, in most cases, lower-cost mitigations, such as fire alarms, would be a more appropriate and proportionate fix.

However, EOCS said this was evidently not the case, and it was unfortunate that “Labour seems to have chosen to continue the path of the previous government by largely ignoring the desperate plight of innocent leaseholders of flats in unsafe buildings below 11m”.

A spokesperson added: “Since its inception in April 2022, MHCLG’s case-by-case audit approach has failed to provide any comfort to ensure people know when they will be able to move on with their lives. The current risible approach must be revised urgently so that it has leaseholders and residents at the heart, with a focus on delivering positive and meaningful outcomes.

“Earlier this year, we met with people from ‘low-rise’ buildings across the country, and we were reminded vividly of the early years of this crisis, when the Conservatives deliberately underplayed the true scale of the cladding and building safety scandal and hoped that building owners and developers would somehow do the right thing without powers in place to compel that to happen.

“The tired lines of there being no systemic risk in smaller buildings, or useless suggestions that leaseholders are somehow able to bring action under the costly and uncertain Defective Premises Act 1972, have only continued. There has been no change, and ordinary people, all innocent victims of this unrelenting scandal, remain trapped and left struggling for answers on if/when they will be able to escape their living nightmare.

“Simply put, if this government is not willing to extend legal protections to innocent leaseholders in under-11m buildings due to there apparently being ‘no systemic risk’, it is illogical and unfair not to ensure there is a clear and defined pathway towards funding for remediation or mitigation at those buildings if an audit finds such vital safety work is required.

“Nearly a year after coming to power, all Labour’s support in opposition and the stringent criticism of the previous government’s approach to building safety have led nowhere other than an inadequate and piecemeal Remediation Acceleration Plan that has failed to address the extent of gaps and barriers to remediation on the ground.

“This is not about more legislation – this is a test of Labour’s will. There is still a long way to go before this crisis can be ended, but leaseholders desperately need to see Labour’s actions match their words, and the promises made in opposition and in their manifesto kept.”

Inside Housing understands that part of the reason for the previous Conservative, and current Labour, government’s approach is that a huge number of under-11m buildings haven’t been assessed.

Last year, one London council revealed multimillion-pound plans to replace cladding on 580 terraced homes.

The remediation of all buildings over 11m high will not be completed until at least 2035 and will cost £16.6bn.