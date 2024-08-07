Housing minister considers tougher eviction rules for private tenants

The housing minister is reportedly considering tougher rules around evicting private tenants for the forthcoming Renters Rights Bill #UKhousing

A similar system was introduced in France in 2008. Under its Enforceable Right to Housing Act, a tenant can appeal their landlord’s eviction notice if they have no rehousing options.

These tests would consider if a tenant had a terminal illness, would lose their job, or if the eviction would leave them homeless.

The housing minister is understood to be supportive of French-style ‘hardship tests’ that would have to be carried out before private landlords could evict their tenants, according to The Telegraph.

When he was in opposition, Mr Pennycook put forward an amendment to the Conservative government’s Renters (Reform) Bill that would have allowed a judge to reject a possession order if they thought it would cause “greater hardship” to the tenant.

His amendment cited three examples where the hardship test should succeed: a tenant with terminal cancer, a tenant who would lose their job if evicted, and a tenant who would become homeless if evicted.

However, the amendment was never included and the Renters (Reform) Bill was later shelved ahead of the general election.

A new Renters’ Rights Bill was announced last month in the King’s Speech, promising to end Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and reform grounds for possession.

Materials published alongside the King’s Speech explained that the bill would introduce “new, clear and expanded possession grounds” to allow landlords to reclaim property when necessary.

To bring an “end to rental bidding wars”, the right to challenge rent hikes was also promised, alongside the extension of the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law into the private rented sector.