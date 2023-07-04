In a testy interview, following her speech to the Housing 2023 conference in Manchester last week, she also refused to accept that the sharp rise in households in temporary accommodation since 2010 represented a failure in housing policy terms, saying the issue was “not in my brief”.

She had previously talked up her party’s track record on social housing, saying: “We’ve got record numbers of social rent homes that have been built.”

The number of new social rent homes being built has in fact fallen from 39,562 a year in 2010 to 7,644 last year.

Asked to explain, she said: “That’s not a figure that I recognise. The figure that I recognise is the figures that I had in my speech. I’m going to look at my notes, because we have delivered 250,000 homes through the Affordable Homes Programme, backed by significant numbers of government support.”

She added: “We’ve delivered more social rented homes in this government than under the last Labour government.”

This claim is not supported by official government data, which shows 161,577 social rent homes completed since 2010, compared to 362,912 between 1997 and 2010.

This is because the coalition and Conservative governments since 2010 have used the vast majority of affordable housing grant to fund homes for shared ownership or higher ‘affordable’ rents.

Most of the 161,577 social rent homes completed during their time in office occurred in the early years, due to the completion of homes started under legacy Labour government programmes.

Since 2015, England has averaged less than 7,000 new socially rented homes per year, compared to an average of 27,916 under the Labour governments since 1997.