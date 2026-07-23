Basildon Council is not alone in having an out of date local plan. Less than a third of authorities in England have a strategy that is in date, and research by Savills shows 204 councils will have out of date local plans by the end of the year if they do not adopt a new one under the old system.

Mr Pennycook’s letter, however, singled out the borough council as one of just five that have never adopted a local plan under the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004, which overhauled the English and Welsh planning system. The other four councils in this group have now submitted their emerging plans under this framework for examination, he added.

Andrew Schrader, cabinet member for planning and infrastructure at Basildon, told Inside Housing the council acknowledges the intervention, will work constructively with government departments and agencies and respond formally in due course.

He said: "The council remains committed to producing an up-to-date local plan that meets the needs of our communities.

“However, there remains concerns about the housing targets being imposed on the borough and the potential impact these could have on Basildon’s green belt and the character of our communities.

"Our priority is to ensure that any future local plan strikes the right balance between delivering the homes people need, protecting our valued green spaces and securing the infrastructure required to support sustainable growth.

“Those principles will continue to guide the council’s response as we work through the next stages of the process."

The news comes as the council faces further intervention from government. Last week, it was given a Best Value Notice by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG.)

This is a formal notification of the department’s concerns and a request that it take part in a short non-statutory external assurance review which the government will commission.

Among the raft of reasons for the notice was the C4 grading the council received from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) earlier this year and evidence of governance weaknesses in its report. The notice will be reviewed after 12 months.

In a statement last week, the council said it welcomes the intervention and cited the C4 rating as evidence of the need to improve its performance. Gary Jones, chief executive, said: “It is disappointing to find ourselves in this situation, but we are taking action to address the issues that have been raised."