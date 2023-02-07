Housing minister moved on after 91 days in role

Ms Frazer became the government’s 14th housing minister in 12 years when she replaced Lee Rowley in November 2022.

Her replacement will be the sixth holder of the role within 12 months. The British Property Federation described the change as "hugely frustrating".

Mr Rowley had only been in the role since 7 September as part of Liz Truss’ ill-fated cabinet.

His predecessor Marcus Jones spent just 63 days in the role after taking up the reins from Stuart Andrew, who took the brief in February last year but quit during the rebellion against Boris Johnson.