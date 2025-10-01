Housing minister mulling over improvements to shared ownership

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has indicated there may be some tweaks to improve the shared ownership model #UKhousing

Mr Pennycook made the remarks during a Centre for Cities and Liverpool City Region panel on ‘the role of new towns in meeting the 1.5 million homes target’ at the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m giving an incredible amount of thought to how we improve the experience for shared owners. My experience over the past sort of 14 or 15 months is that it works in some parts of the country far better than others. There are specific problems we need to address, but we will say further on that in due course.”

During a panel session, the minister was asked by Inside Housing whether there may be any changes to the shared ownership model ahead of the bidding process for the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).

Shared ownership has received tens of millions in public funding under previous affordable homes programmes, and Inside Housing understands that as much as 30% could be directed to this tenure under the new SAHP.

An MP-led inquiry last year called for “urgent” reforms to the model after it found that uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs made the tenure unaffordable.

The government’s housing committee also found that shared ownership was supposed to be an “affordable route to homeownership”, but has “failed to deliver on this for too many people, for too long”.

It said the government should explore how to improve lease terms for shared owners by making sure they are only liable for repairs and maintenance costs proportionate to the size of their stake in the property, as part of a broader package of reform to the tenure.

Inside Housing subsequently revealed internal emails from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Homes England that revealed both were left “taken aback” and “unimpressed” by the inquiry’s findings.

Since then, a Shared Ownership Code has been launched in a bid to standardise the offer and drive investment.

Created by the Shared Ownership Council, a cross-sector initiative, the code aims to improve customer service and satisfaction. It is also hoped a more standardised model may help unlock additional investment in the tenure.