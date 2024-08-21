“I commend our housing teams, including those in the housing executive, housing associations and supported people and homelessness providers, who continue to support tenants, including children and the most vulnerable in our society, to keep them safe from harm despite coming under threat themselves.”

He added that he was working closely with ministerial colleagues and welcomed the “united political leadership on this issue in Northern Ireland”.

“There is never any justification for violence and it should not be tolerated.

“I would encourage anyone who has experienced any form of attack to come forward, knowing that they will be supported by the department’s agencies and those within criminal justice,” he said.