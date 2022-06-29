Housing minister promises plan to get councils building more homes

Speaking at the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester, Stuart Andrew said the government is reviewing how it could support councils to build more homes and would be making an announcement on this “very soon”.

Answering questions on the announcement after his speech, Mr Andrew said that he and housing secretary Michael Gove share the ambition to build more affordable housing, but want to see councils contributing greater numbers.

Mr Andrew said: “I want to work with councils across the country to see more council [housing] being built.

“Some councils are leading the way and we need to work with them, work with the [government] to see how we can share those expertise so those councils struggling to get off ground, as it were, can learn from neighbours who are making progress.

“I have heard loud and clear from across the country that people do want to learn from those doing it well and those that are doing well are keen to share, so we need to seize that opportunity.”