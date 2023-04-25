Rachel Maclean was responding to questions on how the government’s changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) could reduce housing supply.

An estimate in March by planning and development consultancy Lichfields, which was shared with Inside Housing, revealed that changes to the NPPF will suppress the rate of housing delivery from 233,000 per year to 156,000 per year – a drop of 77,000 homes.

Of that figure, around 17,500 are affordable homes.

However, Ms Maclean rejected the research in front of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee in parliament on Monday.

She said: “We don’t necessarily accept the premise and the analysis that Lichfields have used to come up with those numbers, because frankly they don’t know. They’re projecting something into the future that doesn’t exist yet.”