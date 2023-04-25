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Research that suggested housebuilding could be reduced by 77,000 homes a year has been dismissed by the housing minister as she told MPs the consultancy is “making assumptions”.
Rachel Maclean was responding to questions on how the government’s changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) could reduce housing supply.
An estimate in March by planning and development consultancy Lichfields, which was shared with Inside Housing, revealed that changes to the NPPF will suppress the rate of housing delivery from 233,000 per year to 156,000 per year – a drop of 77,000 homes.
Of that figure, around 17,500 are affordable homes.
However, Ms Maclean rejected the research in front of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee in parliament on Monday.
She said: “We don’t necessarily accept the premise and the analysis that Lichfields have used to come up with those numbers, because frankly they don’t know. They’re projecting something into the future that doesn’t exist yet.”
She added: “We respect their research, but we don’t necessarily agree with it, because they’re making assumptions.”
Asked by Conservative MP Bob Blackman how the government will meet national housing need as well as local need, Ms Maclean responded: “What would happen if only 200,000 houses were built and we need 300,000? Well, clearly the government would have to do something. But none of us can sit here now and know if that would happen, or when it would happen.”
Last year, housing secretary Michael Gove watered down the government’s target to build 300,000 homes a year in England following a rebellion by Conservative MPs concerned about building in their constituencies.
The new NPPF, which was proposed in December, said councils will no longer have to plan for a buffer of 20% more homes than they needed and that they could reduce the amount of land they were required to identify for housebuilding.
According to the Home Builders Federation, 47 councils have postponed their local plans amid recent policy uncertainty.
Ms Maclean told MPs: “We had a top-down target, it didn’t work… that was a failure of the whole system.”
However, she defended the proposed changes to the planning system, saying “we’re starting from the position that every change we’re making must deliver more houses”.
The housing minister said the government would come up with a “more detailed rebuttal” to the Lichfields analysis in due course.
The uncertainty around the impact of the NPPF proposals come as the government announced plans in February to increase planning fees by as much as 35%, at the same time as improving the performance of local planning authorities.
As part of this eight-week consultation, the government identified 10 proposals it would like to hear views on, such as an increase in planning fees by 35% for major applications and 25% for all other applications.
Other proposals include making an annual inflation-related adjustment to planning fees, ringfencing additional fees income and doubling fees for retrospective applications.
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