Housing minister sets 30-month target for local plan-making

Matthew Pennycook confirmed his “clear expectation” for local planning authorities to speed up plan-making in a written statement to the House of Commons on 27 February.

Local plans are frameworks to determine where houses and infrastructure should be built. Currently, fewer than a third of local areas have an up-to-date local plan in place.

Under the new guidance, local authorities are now expected to produce a local plan within 30 months, as opposed to the current average time of seven years.

Mr Pennycook said the target would help “progress toward universal coverage of local plans”.