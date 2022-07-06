Housing minister Stuart Andrew resigns after 148 days

In a resignation letter published on Twitter, Stuart Andrew said he had “no other choice to resign”, adding that he cannot “tolerate” Conservative Party members “having to defend the indefensible”.

The resignation means Mr Andrew lasted 148 days in his role, making him the shortest serving housing minister in the past 25 years.

Mr Andrew is the 18th Conservative MP to resign from Mr Johnson’s government in the past 24 hours after chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid handed in their resignations on Tuesday evening.