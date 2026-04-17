​​Housing minister urged to expand deposit scheme for care leavers and introduce Rent to Buy

During a parliamentary debate on Thursday, MPs heard how local authority rent deposit and guarantor schemes, where councils help tenants cover upfront costs or act as guarantor for landlords, are not mandatory and only some local authorities offer them.

Sally Jameson, a Labour MP for Doncaster Central, said they should be expanded more widely to “open doors for care leavers who otherwise would be locked out of the housing market”.

She highlighted how the private rented sector is “particularly difficult” for young people leaving care to navigate, referencing Centrepoint research from 2017 which found they are more likely to be rejected by landlords.

The same survey found 40% of young care leavers were unable to afford upfront costs like deposits.