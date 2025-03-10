Housing minister urges Land Registry to improve transparency and support leasehold reform

Matthew Pennycook wrote to HMLR on 4 February outlining his expectations for the government department, which records the ownership of land and property in England and Wales.

In a letter to Neil Sachdev, chair of HMLR, Mr Pennycook said the department should improve its systems to support the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes.

He added that HMLR’s transition to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)’s “family of arm’s-length bodies” offered the potential for closer alignment in policy priorities and delivery of government services.

The minister said: “I expect HMLR to continue to work though plans to digitalise and modernise its systems and services, including the longer-term commitment to create a geospatial, fully digital and interoperable land register, as well as the ongoing local land charges programme.”