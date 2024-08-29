Housing minister writes to local Cambridge leaders to ‘reset’ relationship and boost housebuilding

He said: “The deputy prime minister and I are determined to help remove them and overcome the issues that have held up planned development for essential housing and laboratory space.”

“While I recognise that in recent years much has been delivered, there remain significant barriers to realising the area’s full potential,” Mr Pennycook wrote in the letter.

The housing minister said that tackling housing challenges and unblocking planning delays in the area were priorities for the government.

Mr Pennycook said he was taking the opportunity “to reset the work and the relationship between central government and local partners”.

The letter was sent to Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; Bridget Smith, leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council; Mike Davey, leader of Cambridge City Council; and Lucy Nethsingha and Elisa Meschini, Cambridge councillors.

The government’s revised National Planning Policy Framework is set to change the way local housing need is calculated.

Based on the new calculation, the number of homes needed in the East of England would increase by around 28% to 44,858, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

In Cambridge, housing need would increase from 687 to 1,068, an increase of around 55%.

Mr Pennycook added that while Cambridge had seen significant economic growth in recent years, it remained “one of the most unequal places in the UK, a sign that the benefits of its economic success have not been shared by all”.