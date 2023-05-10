Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in April 2023
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in April 2023
Karbon Homes has appointed Gillian Roll as assistant director of strategy and insight
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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level #UKhousing sector appointments details the main moves in April 2023
Housing association and council moves
Mike Parkin, ForHousing’s new chief executive
- Mike Parkin (above) started as ForHousing’s new chief executive on 1 April. He was previously the interim CEO and the group’s chief operating officer. Prior to joining ForHousing, Mr Parkin was director of finance and resources at North Wales Police.
- Anne Waterhouse has been appointed chief executive of Wandle. Ms Waterhouse joins the landlord from A2Dominion, where she was deputy chief executive and executive director (central and financial services). She replaces Tracey Lees, who has retired.
- Railway Housing Association has appointed Matthew Sugden as chief executive. He was previously executive director for governance and strategy at Accent Housing. He replaces Anne Rowlands, who has retired.
- WDH has appointed Martyn Shaw to the role of deputy chief executive. Mr Shaw joined the housing association in 2014 and was appointed to the executive team in 2017. His previous role was executive director of technical services. Mr Shaw is also a board member at Nottingham City Homes.
- Gloria Yang has been appointed executive director of finance at Moat, and started on 11 April. She was previously deputy chief executive at Origin Housing. Ms Yang replaces Greg Taylor, who has retired.
- Karbon Homes has appointed Gillian Roll as assistant director of strategy and insight. She has joined the organisation to lead on the development and implementation of Karbon’s group vision and strategy. Ms Roll was previously head of strategy at Home Group for nine years. She replaces Andrew Sugden, who has gone on to work for Teesside University.
- Three members of staff have been appointed to newly created posts at Grampian Housing Association. Carol Reid, formerly housing operations lead, is now director of customer services; Alexander Carle, formerly asset management lead, is now director of asset management; and Linda Clarke, formerly finance lead, is now director of finance.
- Aspire Housing has appointed Andrew Palmer as its new executive director of finance. Mr Palmer has 18 years’ experience in the social housing sector. He joined Aspire in 2021 as director of financial services and steps into his new role following Mark Thrasher’s retirement.
- Liz O’Connor has been appointed as the new director of homes and places at Yorkshire Housing and joins with 20 years of experience in the sector. Ms O’Connor previously worked at Mosscare St Vincent’s, where she was assistant director of property care and customer experience.
- Medway Council has appointed Adam Bryan as director of place. He replaces Richard Hicks, who will take up the role of chief executive when Neil Davies retires. Mr Bryan’s previous role was chief executive at South East Local Enterprise Partnership.
Other moves
Diane Carney, DTP’s new senior consultant
- Social housing consultancy DTP has appointed Diane Carney (above) and Keith Edwards as senior consultants. Ms Carney was previously Gentoo’s executive director of property. Mr Edwards has worked as a consultant in the housing and financial services sectors for more than a decade.
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